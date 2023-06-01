^

Business

Metro Pacific to delay delisting pending final tender offer report

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 1:39pm
Metro Pacific to delay delisting pending final tender offer report
This undated file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City.
Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corp. will delay its voluntary delisting from the stock exchange as the company’s major shareholders wait for the final fairness opinion and valuation report for the tender offer.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Metro Pacific said it received a request from the consortium of shareholders that would take the company private to defer the vote on the approval of the delisting.

Metro Pacific explained that the consortium had wanted to make the report available ahead of the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting (ASM) on June 6, so that minority shareholders would be informed about the basis of the tender offer price.

“Unfortunately, the Report has not been finalized and the Bidders will not be able to provide a copy of the same to the Company before the ASM,” Metro Pacific said.

That said, Metro Pacific granted the consortium’s request, adding that a special shareholders’ meeting (SSM) will be held “at a later date” once the report is finalized.

“... deferring the shareholder approval will allow the Report to be made available prior to the SSM and thus provide shareholders an opportunity to study the same and better appreciate the basis for the Tender Offer Price,” it added.

Under the company’s delisting plan, the consortium of major stockholders would buy out minority stockholders at a price of P4.63 per common share. The group of shareholders is composed of Metro Pacific Holdings Inc., GT Capital Holdings Inc., Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings Inc. and MIG Holdings Inc.

The conglomerate owned by Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim and chaired by Manuel V. Pangilinan did not give a reason why it is going private, although the company’s stock price has been on a downtrend since mid-2016.

Metro Pacific said the tender offer will “allow existing shareholders to sell their common shares and realize their investment, in cash, at a premium to the current trading price of the common shares.”

METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENT CORP.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Another Lucio Tan grandson tapped to head property unit

Another Lucio Tan grandson tapped to head property unit

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Lucio Tan has named his grandson Kyle Tan as president and CEO of his property business Eton Properties Philippines Inc. during...
Business
fbtw
Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

Tesla's Elon Musk meets Chinese FM in Beijing

1 day ago
Tesla's Elon Musk met China's foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Tuesday, the Chinese ministry said in a statement.
Business
fbtw

Other better ‘gambles’ than Maharlika

By Rey Gamboa | 15 hours ago
One of our readers, Marvel Tan, came up with a valid point on why our lawmakers should allot more time to crafting a better bill that would establish and define the operations of the proposed Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw
Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

Philippines debt nears P14 trillion

15 hours ago
The country’s outstanding debt is closing in on the P14-trillion level, putting more pressure on the Maharlika Investment...
Business
fbtw

IMF warns of rising global debt

1 day ago
Global government debt is on track to reach levels not seen since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270719
            [Title] => Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology
            [Summary] => Repower Energy Development Corp. is set to become the first energy developer in the Philippines to have seawater pumped storage projects in its portfolio.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 15:46:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/02/19/erc_2021-02-19_21-48-16224_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270692
            [Title] => Philippine factory activity posts faster growth in May as supply chain improves
            [Summary] => Philippine factories posted faster output growth in May, with manufacturers reporting faster delivery of raw materials they need for production.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 11:30:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 
            [AuthorName] => 
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2021/08/06/factory-vopi_2021-08-06_11-44-16230_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270682
            [Title] => US lawmakers on track to head off default with debt bill
            [Summary] => US lawmakers were set to vote Wednesday on an 11th-hour deal to raise the national borrowing limit and avert a potentially catastrophic credit default.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 09:22:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806201
            [AuthorName] => Frankie Taggart
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2022/05/12/biden-call_2022-05-12_12-14-26_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270680
            [Title] => EU, US ready common code of conduct on artificial intelligence
            [Summary] => The European Union and the United States said Wednesday that they would soon release a voluntary code of conduct on artificial intelligence, hoping to develop common standards among democracies asÂ ChinaÂ makes rapid gains.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 08:50:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1806018
            [AuthorName] => Marc PrÃ©el
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/03/19/afp-ai-chatgpt-logo_2023-03-19_12-03-44467_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2270518
            [Title] => Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger
            [Summary] => The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government assumptions on global uncertainties despite easing commodity prices.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-01 08:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/05/31/economy_2023-05-31_22-12-1425_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest
Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology

Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology

2 minutes ago
Repower Energy Development Corp. is set to become the first energy developer in the Philippines to have seawater pumped storage...
Business
fbtw
Philippine factory activity posts faster growth in May as supply chain improves

Philippine factory activity posts faster growth in May as supply chain improves

4 hours ago
Philippine factories posted faster output growth in May, with manufacturers reporting faster delivery of raw materials they...
Business
fbtw
US lawmakers on track to head off default with debt bill

US lawmakers on track to head off default with debt bill

By Frankie Taggart | 6 hours ago
US lawmakers were set to vote Wednesday on an 11th-hour deal to raise the national borrowing limit and avert a potentially...
Business
fbtw
EU, US ready common code of conduct on artificial intelligence

EU, US ready common code of conduct on artificial intelligence

By Marc PrÃ©el | 6 hours ago
The European Union and the United States said Wednesday that they would soon release a voluntary code of conduct on artificial...
Business
fbtw
Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

Economy may grow below target this year as global concerns linger

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 7 hours ago
The expansion of the Philippine economy is expected to hit the brakes this year, with growth likely to fall below government...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with