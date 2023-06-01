Metro Pacific to delay delisting pending final tender offer report

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Pacific Investments Corp. will delay its voluntary delisting from the stock exchange as the company’s major shareholders wait for the final fairness opinion and valuation report for the tender offer.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, Metro Pacific said it received a request from the consortium of shareholders that would take the company private to defer the vote on the approval of the delisting.

Metro Pacific explained that the consortium had wanted to make the report available ahead of the company’s annual stockholders’ meeting (ASM) on June 6, so that minority shareholders would be informed about the basis of the tender offer price.

“Unfortunately, the Report has not been finalized and the Bidders will not be able to provide a copy of the same to the Company before the ASM,” Metro Pacific said.

That said, Metro Pacific granted the consortium’s request, adding that a special shareholders’ meeting (SSM) will be held “at a later date” once the report is finalized.

“... deferring the shareholder approval will allow the Report to be made available prior to the SSM and thus provide shareholders an opportunity to study the same and better appreciate the basis for the Tender Offer Price,” it added.

Under the company’s delisting plan, the consortium of major stockholders would buy out minority stockholders at a price of P4.63 per common share. The group of shareholders is composed of Metro Pacific Holdings Inc., GT Capital Holdings Inc., Mit-Pacific Infrastructure Holdings Inc. and MIG Holdings Inc.

The conglomerate owned by Indonesian billionaire Anthoni Salim and chaired by Manuel V. Pangilinan did not give a reason why it is going private, although the company’s stock price has been on a downtrend since mid-2016.

Metro Pacific said the tender offer will “allow existing shareholders to sell their common shares and realize their investment, in cash, at a premium to the current trading price of the common shares.”