Slowing interest rate hikes send local shares surging

In this May 10, 2022 photo, the external display of the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Taguig City shows PSEi's closing a day after the presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Rate hike drama swirled around trading floors on Thursday as local shares rallied following bets that the US Federal Reserve would slow its adjustments.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index soared 1.85% to close at 6,833.53. The broader All Shares index raked 1.37% to finish in the green.

Most of the sub-indices landed in positive territory, except for mining and oil shares which slumped by more than 1%.

Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said the PSEi’s surge was largely due to expectations that inflation within the US economy is decelerating.

“Philippines rallied on bets that the Fed could slow down its rate hikes in light of tamer prices. All eyes are on December’s CPI reading, to be released Thursday, with the consensus forecast calling for a slight easing in price pressures,” he said in a Viber message.

Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp., agreed with Limlingan’s assessment.

“I think the market has taken some of the pronouncements of Gov. Medalla as a positive sign given that he expects policy rates to be lower sooner.

Hernan Segovia, trader at Summit Securities, characterized the uptrend as a positive development. He said the local bourse’s performance today was close to breaking a 6,800-level high it hit in December.

“The January effect has brought smiles to investors. The most laggard and badly battered stocks in 2022 have somewhat resurrected as well,” he said.

“It is like a spillover of last year's end window dressing. Seems like buying interest now has some balls,” he added.

Rastine Mercado, research head at China Bank Securities, said that market hit levels unseen since August 2022, due to a flood of market-on-close buying.

“On the other hand, a negative surprise tonight could lead to volatility and drawdowns across markets,” Mercado said in an emailed commentary.

Asian traders started the day on a strong note but selling took over as the day wore on owing to profit-taking. Hong Kong, which had piled on around eight percent since the start of the year, dipped, while there were also losses in Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok.

Tokyo was flat but Shanghai, Sydney, Seoul, Wellington and Jakarta rose.

At home, foreign investors bought P182.5 million more shares than they sold in the local stock market. A total of 1.42 billion stocks, valued at P7.7 billion, switched hands on Thursday. — with AFP