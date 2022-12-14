^

Business

Philippines among fastest growing ASEAN economy in next 2 years

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
December 14, 2022 | 12:00am
Philippines among fastest growing ASEAN economy in next 2 years

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is seen emerging as the fastest growing economy among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) over the next two years, according to DBS Bank Ltd. of Singapore.

In a report, Chua Han Teng, economist at DBS, said  the Philippines is expected to book the highest gross domestic product (GDP) growth in 2023 and 2024 in the region despite the global headwinds.

Teng said the Philippines would record a GDP expansion of 6.3 percent in 2023, faster than Vietnam’s six percent, Indonesia’s five percent, Malaysia’s four percent, Thailand’s 3.8 percent and Singapore’s 2.2 percent.

“Even as we expect 2022 growth to register above seven percent, we see the expansion cooling to 6.3 percent in 2023 (government’s range trimmed to six to seven percent from 6.5 to eight percent) given mounting headwinds,” Teng said.

According to Teng, the Philippine economy has stayed resilient this year and is expected to end 2022 with a GDP growth of 7.4 percent after averaging 7.7 percent in the first three quarters of the year, making it the third fastest economy after Malaysia’s 8.5 percent and Vietnam’s 7.8 percent.

“Growth is on track to exceed the upper end of the government’s 6.5 to 7.5 percent forecast for the year. Economic opening from the pandemic has been a key support, despite multiple challenges from rising domestic inflation and interest rates, as well as global headwinds,” Teng said.

The economist pointed out that domestic demand in 2023 is likely to be affected by still-elevated inflation, the lagged impact of aggressive monetary tightening by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) in 2022, and fading of pent-up demand and reopening gains.

He said the private consumption, which accounts for above 70 percent of GDP, would grow at a slower pace.

Philippine households, he explained, are already seen dipping into their savings and tapping loans given the high inflation environment, despite improving labor market conditions.

Teng said that waning business sentiment would weigh on investment, but the Marcos administration’s Build, Better, More infrastructure projects would provide support.

For 2024, the Philippines and Vietnam are seen booking a GDP growth of 6.5 percent, followed by Indonesia with six percent, Malaysia with 4.8 percent, Thailand with 3.6 percent, and Singapore with 2.8 percent.

Teng said that elevated inflation, initially driven by rising global commodity prices, has broadened with second-round effects, and is well above the BSP’s two to four percent target.

Inflation averaged 5.6 percent during the 11-month period after accelerating to a 14-year high of eight percent in November from 7.7 percent in October, prompting the BSP Monetary Board to hike interest rates by 300 basis points so far this year.

“We expect headline inflation to average 4.4 percent in 2023. Inflation would stay high in the first half of 2023, but peak and cool to the BSP’s target range in the second half of 2023, amid easing commodity prices and monetary tightening feed-through,” Teng said.

ASEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Oil slump signals recession

By Wilson Sy | 2 days ago
Recent price movement of financial assets and commodities is showing that investors are now more concerned about recession rather than inflation.
Business
fbtw
What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

What's inside the 'refined' Maharlika Wealth Fund bill?

By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 days ago
Here are the key amendments to the Maharlika bill.
Business
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines &lsquo;needs&rsquo; Maharlika fund
play

Marcos says Philippines ‘needs’ Maharlika fund

1 day ago
In his first public remarks about the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that establishing...
Business
fbtw

PREIT IPO fully subscribed

By Iris Gonzales | 9 days ago
The initial public offering of the Villar Group’s Premiere Island Power REIT Corp. was fully subscribed as of Friday despite the prevailing market volatility, industry sources said.
Business
fbtw
Meralco issues notice of claim to SPPC

Meralco issues notice of claim to SPPC

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Manila Electric Co. has issued a notice of claim to San Miguel Global Power’s South Premiere Power Corp. to cover...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Making the Maharlika Wealth Fund work  for Phl development

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 1 hour ago
Despite the strong controversy surrounding the creation of the Maharlika Wealth Fund, which is designed to assist in funding the requirements of national development investments, the proposed sovereign wealth fund...
Business
fbtw
GDP growth to fall below 2023 target

GDP growth to fall below 2023 target

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Philippine economy is seen continuing its growth trajectory next year although at a moderate pace and falling below government...
Business
fbtw
Trade gap narrows in October &nbsp;

Trade gap narrows in October  

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s trade gap continued to narrow in October as exports rose while imports grew at a slower pace, the Philippine...
Business
fbtw
Government adds P261 billion in extra budget for 2022

Government adds P261 billion in extra budget for 2022

1 hour ago
The government has added P261 billion in extra budget on top of the P5.02 trillion national budget for this year.
Business
fbtw

Emperador Properties lists on Spanish bourse

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Andrew Tan is making a mark in Spain as the first Filipino company to debut in the Spanish bourse.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with