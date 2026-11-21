Business groups hail swift action on port congestion

MANILA, Philippines — Various business organizations have expressed their appreciation to Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos for his continued commitment, decisive leadership, and swift action in addressing the country's worsening port congestion.

In a joint statement, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Philippine Exporters Confederation (PhilExport), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP), Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FFCCCII), and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in the Philippines cited Cabinet Secretary Abalos' initiative in facilitating the identification by the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA) of a temporary empty-container yard directly across from North Harbor. They described the initiative as an innovative and practical response to one of the pressing logistical challenges affecting the country's supply chain.

The proposed location offers two significant advantages. First, it provides much-needed space for empty containers that can no longer be accommodated in existing container yards, allowing trucks carrying these containers to be freed up and redeployed to transport import cargo. Second, its proximity to North Harbor facilitates the faster transfer of empty containers for loading onto outbound vessels. There is also potential for barges or sweeper vessels to collect empty containers directly from the reclamation area, subject to the availability of necessary facilities and regulatory approvals.

The organizations emphasized that this initiative goes beyond providing temporary storage. It addresses a major bottleneck in the movement of goods and the efficient use of transport and port facilities across the country.

As a predominantly import-dependent economy, the Philippines receives more laden import containers than it sends out as loaded exports. This imbalance results in a substantial volume of empty containers that shipping lines must eventually reposition overseas.

The situation has been aggravated by insufficient off-dock storage capacity and delays in the evacuation of empty containers. Industry estimates indicate that potentially up to 100,000 empty containers have accumulated nationwide. With limited facilities for their return and repositioning, many empty containers remain on truck chassis for extended periods, reducing the availability of trucks needed to transport incoming cargo.

The slow evacuation of empty containers has further strained existing storage facilities, resulting in longer container holding periods, operational inefficiencies, and additional costs that are ultimately passed borne importers, businesses, and consumers.

These challenges are particularly concerning during the holiday season, when the timely movement and delivery of food, consumer goods, and other essential imports are critical to businesses and Filipino households.

The business organizations also welcomed Abalos' recognition that while immediate interventions are necessary, a more sustainable and permanent solution must be pursued to prevent port congestion from recurring. They noted his commitment to supporting longer-term measures that will improve empty-container management and strengthen the country's overall logistics system.

They likewise recognized his hands-on coordination with the PRA, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Bureau of Customs (BOC), and other concerned stakeholders, and expressed their readiness to support initiatives that will improve the regular and timely evacuation of empty containers. These include establishing regular empty-container evacuation schedules, strengthening coordination among shipping lines, terminal operators, and off-dock container yards, and ensuring adequate container-handling and storage capacity.

"We thank Cabinet Secretary Benhur Abalos for his continued responsiveness, innovative approach, and determination to address the country's port congestion challenges. His initiative demonstrates the importance of decisive leadership and close collaboration among government agencies and the private sector in delivering both immediate relief and sustainable solutions to improve the efficiency of our ports and logistics system," the business organizations jointly said.

--

Disclaimer: This is externally supplied material from a third party and is not a product of reporting or editorial work by the Philstar.com newsroom.