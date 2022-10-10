^

Business

No plans to tighten forex rules – Medalla

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
October 10, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is active in the foreign exchange market and selling strategically to prevent excessive volatility as the peso slumped to new record lows because of the continued strengthening of the dollar versus other currencies, its governor said.

“We are active. But of course, we sell strategically. There are times, it’s wiser to keep your powder dry and shoot later,” BSP Governor Felipe Medalla said Friday night on the sidelines of the Annual Reception for the Banking Community.

The peso sank to a record low of 59 to $1 on Oct. 3 as the greenback continues to strengthen against other currencies on the back of expectation of more aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to fight inflation.

This was 15.7 percent weaker than the end-2021 level of 50.999 to $1, making the peso one of the worst performing currencies in the region.

The peso appreciated to 58.65 on Oct. 4 and 5, but weakened to 58.653 on Oct. 6 and further to 58.92 on Oct. 7.

“There are so many other things that are happening outside the Philippines right now that is actually causing the dollar to weaken. It’s very fluid. I cannot tell you what we will be doing, but we will not allow excessive appreciation. But I will not tell you what excessive appreciation means,” Medalla said.

A day after the peso hit a new all-time low, the BSP issued a statement reminding participants to buy all of their dollar requirements from legitimate sources, to mitigate speculative moves, so as not to add volatility in the foreign exchange market.

“Don’t divert the dollars outside the banking system. Because the temptation is when the peso is devaluing, the dollars will go to the gray market,” the BSP chief said.

This, in turn, may increase the differential between the official and unofficial exchange rate.

“We are saying, as much as possible use the banking system,” Medalla said.

According to Medalla, the BSP is able to service all legitimate dollar transactions.

“The US dollar spot market remains open and active while forwards and repos are available facilities. All of these can move the economy forward by supporting the financial leg underpinning economic activity and allowing for an orderly settlement of US dollar obligations. This puts the Filipino in a better position,” the BSP had said.

It added that the central bank is taking steps to manage any disruption in the financial market.

“We ask those who have the means not to take undue advantage of changing market conditions. This does not help the Philippine peso; it does not help the Philippines. What we can do is to bring all transactions into an organized and accessible formal market that offers consumer protection,” the BSP said.

Medalla said there is currently no plan to tighten the rules on foreign exchange transaction. “The current rules on foreign exchange are good enough,” he said.

For cross-border transfer involving foreign currency, a person may freely bring into or take out of the Philippines foreign currency and other bearer of monetary transfers in amounts up to $10,000, while amounts exceeding the threshold must be declared.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

How Philippine stocks performed in Marcos' first 100 days

By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Ever since President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was inaugurated after a landslide victory, the Philippine Stock Exchange index has...
Business
fbtw
Metrobank kicks off peso bond offering

Metrobank kicks off peso bond offering

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 3 days ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has started offering peso-denominated bonds carrying a fixed rate of five percent per annum...
Business
fbtw
In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

In charts: The Philippine economy 100 days into Marcos presidency

By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The Marcos Jr. administration had lofty expectations for the Philippine economy in 2022 but saw its growth clipped by headwinds...
Business
fbtw
Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem &mdash; survey

Filipinos unhappy with Marcos' handling of inflation problem — survey

By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
Majority of Filipinos are unhappy with how President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is handling the country’s...
Business
fbtw
Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

Inflation seen tapering off by Q1 2023

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The country’s headline inflation may start to cool down only by the first quarter of next year at the latest, even after...
Business
fbtw
Latest
Forex buffer drops to $95 billion in September

Forex buffer drops to $95 billion in September

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The country ‘s foreign exchange buffer slipped for the seventh straight month to $95.01 billion in September from the...
Business
fbtw
Philippines faces dark power outlook next year

Philippines faces dark power outlook next year

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The country may face a difficult power supply situation throughout the first six months of next year, according to Energy...
Business
fbtw
Prices of construction materials ease in August

Prices of construction materials ease in August

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The increase in the wholesale prices of construction materials in the National Capital Region continued to ease in August...
Business
fbtw
BSP to adjust rate cap on credit card transactions

BSP to adjust rate cap on credit card transactions

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to finally adjust the rate cap and other charges imposed on credit card transactions...
Business
fbtw
Open MC taxi business to competition

Open MC taxi business to competition

1 hour ago
Move It wants the government to open up the motorcycle taxi sector to free and open competition so commuters can get the best...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with