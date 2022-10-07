Bria Homes to hire more sales people before yearend

MANILA, Philippines — As Bria Homes launches into more aggressive brand promotions to push its multiple projects, it is looking to hire sales professionals who will want to take part in the company’s growth and enjoy the benefits of working with one of the country’s top real estate developers.

Bria Homes aims to have its dynamic sales force supplemented by driven and competent new employees before the year ends, coming off a productive 2021 despite a highly disruptive global health crisis.

While transitioning to digital sales and marketing, Bria remained resilient in the face of myriad challenges, and was equally agile when the need to revert to offline marketing came up.

Now, this flexibility is likewise helping Bria Homes make great strides in selling their newly launched residential developments. And with various infrastructure projects reducing travel time between the bustling metropolis and outlying provinces, Bria’s strategically located housing projects now appear more enticing to potential homebuyers and property investors.

Bria Homes is a subsidiary of publicly listed Golden MV Holdings Inc., one of the top real estate companies in the country. Acclaimed for its massive footprint of over 50 developments in major Philippine cities and municipalities, Bria is committed to bring quality and best-value residential communities closer to everyday Filipino families. Through a diverse portfolio of properties such as house-and-lots and condominiums, Bria Homes promises to provide the right property option for every Filipino’s needs.