^

Business

Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines

Euden Valdez - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 1:35pm
Hong Kong opens doors for financial cooperation with public, private sectors in Philippines
Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui, during his four-day official visit to Manila last week, attended a breakfast and dialogue on "Hong Kong as an International Financial Center - Present and Future" organized by Asia Society Philippines.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — While it is a small city, Hong Kong is a force to be reckoned with in the global financial market.

At present, it has already reached $4.6 trillion in assets under management (AUM) alone, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview. The amount, which is 12 times of its gross domestic product, recorded a 2% year-on-year increase.

Citing a recent survey, he added that 65% of these AUM comes from non-local investors.

Hui, who visited the Philippines from September 26 to 29 to attend his first person-to-person Annual Meeting of Manila-based Asian Development Bank, encouraged Filipino individuals and organizations to take advantage of Hong Kong’s financial services.

According to him, Hong Kong can service individuals looking for investment vehicles to put their money to, and companies planning to raise fund for business development, merges and acquisitions, among others.

Secretary Hui visited the Philippines from September 26 to 29 to attend his first person-to-person Annual Meeting of Manila-based Asian Development Bank.
Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

“With a broader choice, they can really pick and choose in terms of what kinds of solutions or investments options that they want and what suit them best. The sophistication of our financial market is sufficient as to allow their multiple choices depending on what objectives they want to achieve,” Hui said.

Hong Kong’s capital markets, Hui explained, is also something that Filipino companies can tap into. “Right now, if you are a Philippine company and you get listed in Hong Kong, you will not just tap into the liquidity in Hong Kong (stock) market but also possibly in China,” he said.

Cooperation with the Philippine government is also highly welcomed.

During his four-day stay, Hui also met with different officials of the Philippine government, including Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Jesus Domingo and Finance Undersecretary Mark Joven. They held dialogues about Hong Kong as an international financial center (IFC) today and in the future.

Secretary Hui and Asian Development Bank President Masatsugu Asakawa.
Photo Release

At those meetings, Hui shared that the Philippine government can take advantages of Renminbi (RMB) as an emerging currency for bond issuances.

As inflation continues in the US, interest rates are on a rising trend. This, he said, makes RMB a good alternative in terms of offering a lower cost of funding for bond issuances. 

Of the offshore RMB transactions in the world, 75% are being processed in Hong Kong, making it the largest global offshore RMB business hub.

“It’s quite telling of how Hong Kong as a tiny dot in the world is serving the broader Asian corporate world in terms of their bond issuances and financial needs,” Hui remarked.

Resilience and adaptability amid pandemic

Hong Kong as an IFC also remains to be very resilient during the pandemic.

“Despite the so-called restrictions that we have in place, and now that we have relaxation to restore international connectivity. Overall, the financial market in Hong Kong has proven to be very resilient. We are talking about the equity market, the bond market, so on and so forth,” Hui said.

Citing government data, Hui said financial services still make up 23% of Hong Kong’s GDP. This is possible because most financial operations in the city are already done online. Meanwhile, their people were able to respond and adapt, immediately to the change.

Another factor is Hong Kong’s free flow of capital. “People can put their money in and get their money out. That really is a distinguishing factor in our success as an IFC.”

Last but not the least is its international standards in its operations. “We uphold the rule of law and also at the same time, the way we do business is very much internationally recognized. We also have world-class financial regulations in such a way that people see us a very credible platform to put their money in,” he said.

Beyond the equity and bond markets, Hui said that finance can also be used “as a means to improve the social or general wellbeing of the community.”
Philstar.com/Anj Andaya

Expertise in fintech and green finance

Beyond the equity and bond markets, Hui said that finance can also be used “as a means to improve the social or general wellbeing of the community.”

Hong Kong, for its part, is offering its expertise in fintech and green finance, which are for long-term and more lasting developments.

According to Hui, Hong Kong already has 600 fintech companies and counting. “We have highly entrepreneurial people, and also people who are deeply connected to the financial markets. It’s a perfect breeding ground for fintech development.”

He believed Hong Kong’s fintech companies allow and adopt their solutions, inventions and innovations that may be relevant and useful to the Philippines. These can be in transportation and logistics, which would help link up markets in the archipelago, or in financial services to address the demand of young and tech-savvy population.

On green finance, Hui asserted Hong Kong’s commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, with a roadmap already in place to get the economy and society help achieve it.

For him, ESG (environmental, social and governance), is an evolving concept. It’s not just about getting green bond and loans, and using the proceeds from that for green projects. There is now also the concern of green washing.

“Some projects may pretend to be green but they can be brown or light brown. The challenge for us is, of course, more disclosure to make sure that the investors and public would know how the proceeds from green bonds are being applied,” he noted.

In this regard, Hong Kong can share its knowledge and best practices on how to make green finance an integral part of corporations and business, and embedding it to their company strategies down to their daily operations.

Ultimately, for Secretary Hui, adopting green finance is crucial to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic and climate change as these now directly impact the lives of nearly everyone.

HONG KONG

INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTER

RENMINBI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

The Ukraine War and the global economy: At a tipping point?

By Gerardo P. Sicat | 15 hours ago
One of the big uncertainties of the global economy and the Philippine economy is the Ukraine War.
Business
fbtw

Tourism promotion

By Boo Chanco | 15 hours ago
At least four of the world’s most beautiful islands are right here in the Philippines. Yet, we have always attracted the least number of visitors among the ASEAN 6.
Business
fbtw
BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

BSP seeks to stave off speculative attacks on peso

By Ramon Royandoyan | 23 hours ago
In a statement on Tuesday, the central bank is looking to address disruptions to financial markets in the country, noting...
Business
fbtw

DM Consunji to build 1st subway project

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Consunji-owned contractor D.M. Consunji Inc. is set to build its first subway project, together with Japan’s Nishimatsu Construction Co. Ltd.
Business
fbtw
UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

UN urges monetary easing to avert recession threat

1 day ago
In its main annual report, UNCTAD, the UN Conference on Trade and Development, once again revised down its growth forecasts...
Business
fbtw
Latest
The Philippines and the middle-income trap

The Philippines and the middle-income trap

By Cesar Polvorosa Jr. | 6 hours ago
Joining the ranks of high-income countries is the holy grail of developing economies.
Business
fbtw
Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

Quick Take: San Miguel buys Eagle and 4 more market updates

6 hours ago
Don’t worry about that conflict of interest!
Business
fbtw
Meralco vows to save PSAs with SMC power units

Meralco vows to save PSAs with SMC power units

By Richmond Mercurio | 15 hours ago
The Manila Electric Co. is trying to prevent the termination of its power supply agreements with San Miguel Corp. power units...
Business
fbtw
Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

Philippine vehicle production slightly up in 8 months

By Catherine Talavera | 15 hours ago
While the Philippines posted a minimal increase in motor vehicle production in the eight months of the year, its growth continues...
Business
fbtw
Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

Markets rally as weak US factory growth tempers rate fears

By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Asian markets rallied yesterday and the dollar eased after weak US factory data sparked optimism that a series of big interest...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with