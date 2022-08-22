^

Business

Banks see more, but less aggressive rate hikes

Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
August 22, 2022 | 12:00am
Banks see more, but less aggressive rate hikes

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign banks expect more, but less aggressive rate increases from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) as the regulator sustains its tightening bias to tame the red-hot inflation.

ANZ chief economist for Southeast Asia Sanjay Mathur and economist Debalika Sarkar said the tightening cycle by the BSP is likely to extend until the first quarter of next year amid the aggressive US Federal Reserve.

“On balance, we forecast a 25-basis-point hike in each policy meeting until February 2023. The evolution of inflation, balance of payments, and extent of further tightening by the US Fed will potentially reshape our assessment,” Mathur and Sarkar said.

After another 50-basis-point rate increase last Aug. 18, the benchmark interest rate has so far increased to 3.75 percent from an all-time low of two percent. This included the huge 75-basis-point hike during a surprise off-cycle rate-setting meeting last July 14.

“The past two rate hikes highlight the BSP’s aggressive efforts to tackle inflation and peso weakness, and contrast with its initial preference for a gradual normalization of monetary policy. We expect the central bank to continue hiking at least until early first quarter of 2023, with the magnitude of hikes contingent on the evolving external landscape and inflation trajectory,” Mathur and Sarkar said.

ANZ Research believes the recent easing of oil prices can alleviate the trade deficit, but a meaningful reduction would require a broader correction in import prices.

On this front, it said BSP Governor Felipe Medalla noted that nearly two-thirds of the recent deterioration in the current account deficit was attributable to higher import prices.

Separately, ANZ said the BSP governor also mentioned that intervention in the foreign exchange market was a significant factor behind the nearly $10-billion decline in the external reserves year-to-date.

“As such, the direction of US monetary policy was highlighted as a key input in the BSP’s policy calculus, even though the economy is assessed to be sufficiently strong to absorb further capital outflows,” ANZ said.

DBS economist Chua Han Teng sees further tightening by the BSP until the end of the year.

“In our view, additional tightening is likely at the next meeting in September and until end-2022. The quantum of September’s hike, whether 25 basis points or 50 basis points, will depend on August’s inflation actual outcome and the Philippine peso’s trajectory,” Teng said.

The economist warned that an upside surprise in August’s inflation print, coupled with peso weakness, would tilt the balance toward 50 basis points.

According to Teng, policymakers continue to see upside risks amid broadening price pressures and second-round effects from commodity prices such as transport fare increases.

“The message is clear that the BSP wants to anchor inflation expectations and make a strong effort to bring inflation back to its objective by next year. Hot inflation is also a priority over cooler economic growth at this juncture,” Teng said.

Teng said the BSP believes that the economy can absorb further monetary tightening, and growth would remain respectable this year as economic managers penned a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent, faster than last year’s growth rate .

The country’s GDP expanded by 7.8 percent in the first half despite the disappointing 7.4 percent growth in the second quarter from 8.2 percent in the first quarter due to the impact of elevated inflation brought about by supply disruptions and the Russia-Ukraine war.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the central bank would further hike interest rates to cool the red hot inflation, which is expected to peak at 6.8 percent in October and average 5.4 percent this year.

“Against this backdrop of rising prices, we believe that BSP can carry out 25-basis-point rate increases at each of the remaining policy meetings for the balance of the year. This would take the BSP’s policy rate to 4.5 percent by December,” Mapa said.

Mapa said the BSP would likely sustain its tightening bias amid a depreciation bias for the peso in the near term as the import season kicks into high gear.

BSP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

Zobel resigns as ALI Executive Committee chairman and member

By Iris Gonzales | 4 days ago
Fernando Zobel de Ayala, president and CEO of Ayala Corp., has resigned as chairman and member of the executive committee...
Business
fbtw

The backlash begins

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
On Aug. 5, 2022, an article by Jessica Stillman from Inc. caught my attention because of the headline “The Great Resignation is Turning into The Great Regret. Employers are Joining In Too.”[1] The sub-headline...
Business
fbtw
Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 &ndash; HSBC

Pinoy multi-millionaires to triple by 2030 – HSBC

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
British banking giant HSBC said the number of adults holding wealth of at least $250,000 would triple by 2030 amid the deepening...
Business
fbtw
More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

More Jollibee stores to open in US, Canada

By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Filipino-owned food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. is targeting to open more stores in tCanda and the US as part of its...
Business
fbtw
Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

1 day ago
Cebu Pacific, the country’s leading airline, continues to boost its international network as it adds flights to some...
Business
fbtw
Latest

Market seen correcting after strong performance

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Stocks may face corrective pressures this week following last week’s strong performance, as investors look beyond monetary policies and wait for other market catalysts.
Business
fbtw

Divert sugar prices

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Filipino consumers pay more for their sweetener compared to residents of most other countries.
Business
fbtw

Damage control

By Boo Chanco | 1 hour ago
Looks like President Junior flubbed his first crisis, a really minor one if he only handled it properly. He exposed his lack of experience and know-how. Looks like his learning curve will be steep.
Business
fbtw

Sugar has become our bitter pill

By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
There is always something bizarre about the month of August. Perhaps, the ghost month is real. We were told the realms of heaven and hell open around this time and ghosts would come out.
Business
fbtw

Insurers feel pinch of high consumer prices

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The insurance industry is expecting a difficult year as consumers feel the pinch of high commodity prices due to global developments, even as the world slowly recovers from the health crisis.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with