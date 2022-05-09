^

Business

'Lack of political expertise' the biggest risk to a Marcos presidency — EIU

Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
May 9, 2022 | 9:58pm
'Lack of political expertise' the biggest risk to a Marcos presidency â EIU
Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr waves after casting his vote at Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Should his family successfully return to Malacañang, the administration of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. could falter if he mishandles the execution of his policy agenda and descends into a corrupt rule, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) warned.

That was the case laid out by the research unit of the Economist Group on Monday, noting that despite being "ideologically" aligned to incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, the competence of administrators that Marcos will be able to muster will matter.

"The biggest risk to a Marcos presidency (and the country's political stability) lies not in the policy agenda but in the competence of the incoming administration to execute it," the EIU said in an e-mailed commentary.

"However, Mr. Marcos's lack of executive experience and ties with political families associated with cronyism could prevent him from replicating Mr. Duterte's political recipe,” it added.

As a single-term senator from 2010 to 2016, Marcos filed 54 pieces of legislation, according to his website. Eighteen of those were national in terms of focus, which include penning a law postponing the Sangguniang Kabataan elections back in 2013 and co-writing others such as the Expanded Senior Citizens Act.

Meanwhile, Marcos courted some of the country's political elites throughout his campaign, banding together with old political families who have ruled over the country since his father's eventual ouster. His presidential campaign attracted unsavoury names in Philippine politics — some of them have been convicted of plunder charges.

Numerous analyses in past months noted Marcos will likely continue the policy agenda of Duterte if he wins. These include Duterte’s hardline policy measures such as a campaign against illegal drugs that killed thousands of the Filipino poor and being friendly with China amid the sea dispute.

But the EIU warned that if the son and namesake of the late dictator wins, "an ineffective and corrupt administration would be a worst-case scenario for investors."

"Marcos... can boast only a relatively unproductive stint as a senator, and remains closely associated with the record of his namesake father, who was overthrown as president amid allegations of endemic corruption in 1986," the research unit said.

"Failure to navigate the oft-fractious parliament and adequately deliver progress on major business-friendly reform and infrastructure upgrade amid an ongoing pandemic, which will require consummate political and communication skills, could jeopardise the country's hitherto impressive recent growth trajectory and trigger an sudden reversal of fortune and ensuing political volatility in 2023," the EIU added.

2022 ELECTIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Your brother’s keeper

By Boo Chanco | 23 hours ago
Whoever wins our election today has overwhelming problems to face on day one.
Business
fbtw

When the scenery changes

By Antonio Samson | 23 hours ago
Today is the day for change.
Business
fbtw

Tale of the tape

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Telecommunications industry leader Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co. is off to a great start.
Business
fbtw
Philippines seen posting decent Q1 growth

Philippines seen posting decent Q1 growth

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 23 hours ago
The Philippine economy likely survived the Omicron threat in January with a decent first quarter growth and further recovery...
Business
fbtw

Philippine exports vulnerable to Russia–Ukraine war

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 23 hours ago
Philippine exports are still vulnerable to the continued tension between Ukraine and Russia, even if direct trade exposure among the countries is limited, an economic research firm said.
Business
fbtw
Latest
'Shock' result still possible despite Marcos' lead in surveys &mdash; think tank

'Shock' result still possible despite Marcos' lead in surveys — think tank

By Ramon Royandoyan | 9 hours ago
A “shock result this time can’t be ruled out,” Pantheon Economics said.
Business
fbtw
Asian stocks tumble on global anxieties over inflation

Asian stocks tumble on global anxieties over inflation

12 hours ago
Global markets have taken a beating over a series of crises including surging inflation, rising interest rates, China's economic...
Business
fbtw
Slower Q1 growth seen

Slower Q1 growth seen

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 23 hours ago
Economists are looking at a slower gross domestic product growth in the first quarter as the surge in COVID cases to record...
Business
fbtw
Forex buffer drops to $106.76 billion in April

Forex buffer drops to $106.76 billion in April

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 23 hours ago
The country’s foreign exchange buffer thinned slightly to $106.76 billion in end-April from the revised $107.31 billion...
Business
fbtw
PEZA raises concern over underground BPOs

PEZA raises concern over underground BPOs

By Louella Desiderio | 23 hours ago
The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has expressed concern over information technology business process outsourcing firms...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with