Manila Water, SG firms collaborate on water technology

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
April 20, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Manila Water Co. Inc. will work with Singaporean firms to improve water technologies in its serviced areas.

Manila Water recently inked a memorandum of understanding with Enterprise Singapore (ESG), a statutory board and economic agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore.

ESG aims to champion small and medium enterprise development as it supports Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.

The MOU will promote collaboration between Singaporean companies for the test-bedding of water technologies in the concession areas of Manila Water across the east zone and outside Metro Manila.

The exchange was led by Manila Water non-east zone and international businesses chief operating officer Melvin Tan and ESG assistant chief executive officer Geoffrey Yeo.

ESG believes that technology is a solution to water sustainability and that a vibrant start-up ecosystem is important for the local water industry.

The MOU exchange is also aimed at bolstering Manila Water’s bid to become Water Company of the Year in the Global Water Awards next month.

Manila Water serves the east zone, covering parts of Makati, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Pateros, San Juan, Taguig, Marikina, Quezon City, portions of Manila, as well as several towns in Rizal.

Last year, the company signed a revised concession agreement with the government, which allows it to serve the east zone until 2037.

