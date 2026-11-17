ASEAN agriculture ministers to boost food security through resilient farming

In a joint statement sent to reporters, ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry committed to making regenerative and resilient agriculture a key pillar of the region’s sustainable development agenda and a priority in boosting food security, climate resilience and economic competitiveness.

MANILA, Philippines — Agriculture ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have committed to boosting regional food security through the adoption of regenerative and resilient farming practices.

In a joint statement sent to reporters, ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry committed to making regenerative and resilient agriculture a key pillar of the region’s sustainable development agenda and a priority in boosting food security, climate resilience and economic competitiveness.

Officials have vowed to accelerate ASEAN’s shift to more climate-resilient, low-emission and nature-positive agricultural systems by adopting better practices that cover rice, soil health, livestock, fisheries and value chains.

The bloc called for greater public and private sector investment, including blended finance and innovative financing mechanisms, to expand regenerative agriculture and reduce risks faced by farmers and agrifood companies.

Ministers also agreed to boost regional cooperation and engagements with development partners, financial institutions, researchers and the private sector to foster more large-scale implementation of regenerative farming initiatives.

Agriculture heads pledged to promote markets for products that utilize sustainable and regenerative practices.

The bloc, likewise, agreed to harmonize governance and reporting standards, improve digital innovation and research and technology transfers, among others.

Part of the program is also to empower more farmers, MSMEs, cooperatives, women, youth and local communities in transitioning to regenerative and resilient agrifood systems.

To implement the initiative, ASEAN ministers have tasked senior agriculture officials to oversee, coordinate and monitor the regional plan and facilitate knowledge sharing and innovation.

“ASEAN’s agrifood systems are at a critical juncture, facing intensifying pressures from climate change, environmental degradation, resource constraints, global uncertainties and fuel supply for agriculture, agricultural inputs and trade disruption, which require urgent, coordinated and transformative action,” the ASEAN ministers said.

Officials added that regenerative and resilient agriculture can boost productivity, restore ecosystems, strengthen climate resilience and improve livelihoods.

The initiative forms part of the ASEAN leaders’ declaration on the Vision for Food, Agriculture and Forestry Towards 2045, noting that this will position the region as a global leader in sustainable agriculture.