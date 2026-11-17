Tala loan disbursements top P170 billion amid strong demand

MANILA, Philippines — Digital lender Tala has disbursed more than P170 billion in loans to over five million customers in the Philippines, as demand for short-term credit continues to rise amid elevated inflation.

The cumulative amount, representing loans released since Tala entered the Philippine market in 2017, increased from P137 billion reported in 2025. Its customer base also grew to five million from 4.5 million last year.

Tala Philippines president and general manager Moritz Gastl said the company continues to target annual loan growth of 30 to 40 percent, even as demand could support much faster expansion.

“From a demand perspective, we could easily grow 100 percent year on year. But we also need to make sure that our underlying business still stays on track where we need it to stay on track,” Gastl said during a media roundtable yesterday.

He said demand has increased as rising prices of food, fuel and other necessities squeeze household budgets, although the company remains cautious about approving new borrowers.

“As much as we want to serve everyone, we can’t open the floodgates either because there are riskier customers that are coming into the segment at the moment,” Gastl said.

Around 70 to 75 percent of Tala’s customers take out consumer loans, while about 25 to 30 percent are microbusiness owners who often need working capital for sari-sari stores and other small enterprises.

Despite inflationary pressures, Gastl said the company has yet to observe a deterioration in repayment behavior.

“We have seen no impact on payment rates,” he said, adding that Tala continues to monitor borrowers closely.

The company’s Philippine repayment rate remains above 90 percent. However, Gastl did not disclose its nonperforming loan ratio, which measures the proportion of loans that have fallen behind on payments.

Meanwhile, Tala founder and global CEO Shivani Siroya said the Philippines serves as a blueprint for the company’s expansion into other markets.

The company is also exploring blockchain-based financial services in the Philippines and has been holding discussions with regulators and potential partners, although no launch timetable has been finalized.

Gastl said Tala is expanding its credit-as-a-service business, which allows banks and other financial platforms to offer Tala-powered loans through their existing applications.