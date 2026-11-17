DigiPlus targets gaming-as-a-service ecosystem in 3 years

MANILA, Philippines — Listed digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is seeking to transform into a gaming-as-a-service (GaaS) ecosystem in the next three years as it continues to sustain user growth, accelerate international expansion and expand beyond-gaming entertainment experiences.

In undertaking its evolution into a GaaS ecosystem, DigiPlus is pursuing various strategies that include continuously enhancing player experience, increasing market penetration as well as delivering localized content and personalized engagement to increase player acquisition, retention and lifetime value.

Further, the company intends to accelerate the development and launch of proprietary games, while increasing profitability by retaining the full economics of self-developed games.

DigiPlus likewise plans to leverage its strategic partnership with International Entertainment Corp. (IEC) to build a seamless online-to-offline entertainment ecosystem.

In November last year, DigiPlus signed a convertible notes agreement which carry the rights to acquire a controlling economic stake in IEC, the owner and operator of New Coast Hotel and LaVie Casinos.

A five-star hotel located in the area of Roxas Boulevard in Malate, New Coast Hotel Manila was formerly known as New World Hotel Manila.

Ground-floor casino renovation was completed in January, increasing gaming tables from 99 to 116 and slot machines from 517 to 664.

DigiPlus said 33 out of 339 hotel rooms have also been fully renovated, with an additional 60 rooms currently undergoing renovation.

In terms of international expansion, Brazil serves as the company’s first international market, while South Africa is progressing as the next market in the pipeline.

DigiPlus is also targeting to broaden its user acquisition funnel through engaging entertainment experiences beyond gaming, as well as to create new pathways for user monetization.

The company recorded a net income of P8.85 billion in the first nine months, down by 12 percent from last year’s P10.11 billion, due to softer revenue amid weaker market conditions and macroeconomic environment.

Revenue fell by 32 percent to P45.75 billion from P66.83 billion in the same period in 2025.