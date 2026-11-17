Bloomberry swings to net loss in January - September

Bloomberry's Solaire Resort and Casino is located in the Entertainment City.

MANILA, Philippines — Bloomberry Resorts Corp. of tycoon Enrique Razon Jr. swung to a net loss in the nine months ending September as a result of one-off items that impacted its bottom line.

Bloomberry, the company behind Solaire Resort, incurred a net loss of P915.5 million from January to September, a reversal of the P160.1-million net income recorded in the same period in 2025.

One-off items that affected its profit include a P403-million gain in the first quarter relating to the sale of the Jeju Sun gaming license through a demerger and share purchase arrangement, as well as a P2.9-billion one-time, non-cash gain recognized last year from the refinancing of a P40 billion syndicated loan facility.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), however, improved to P9.6 billion from last year’s P8.8 billion.

Bloomberry’s gross gaming revenue (GGR) also inched up by two percent to P46.4 billion from P45.7 billion last year, while net revenue increased by three percent to P40.9 billion.

Razon, Bloomberry chairman and CEO, said the company achieved year-on-year EBITDA growth in the third quarter, driven by improved GGR and sustained cost discipline.

“GGR growth was primarily fueled by higher hold rates, particularly in the VIP and EGM (electronic gaming machine) segments, while gaming volumes remained stable,” he said.

Net loss for the third quarter thinned to P445.2 million from a net loss of P1.7 billion in the same period last year.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter reached P3.1 billion, up by 64 percent year-on-year, as GGR expanded by five percent to P15.3 billion.

Razon said Bloomberry’s cash operating expenses improved by just two percent in the first nine months and declined by one percent in the third quarter despite accelerating inflationary pressures.

He said savings were primarily driven by lower cost of sales, advertising and promotions, general office expenses and utilities, highlighting the effectiveness of the company’s ongoing initiatives.

“Below EBITDA, we continued to benefit from lower interest rates on our bank loans, although we remain mindful of the potential impact of rising benchmark rates on future debt service costs,” Razon said.

“As we are mid-way into the final quarter of 2026, we remain focused on driving revenue growth and further optimizing our cost structure,” he said.

Through its subsidiaries, Bloomberry owns and operates Solaire Resort Entertainment City, Solaire Resort Quezon City, Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino and a portfolio of online gaming platforms led by Solaire Online.