Al-Amanah expands digital services via GCash tie-up

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Al-Amanah Islamic Investment Bank of the Philippines has partnered with e-wallet giant GCash to integrate digital payment and fund disbursement services into its banking operations, expanding financial inclusion in Mindanao.

Under a memorandum of agreement signed on Nov. 16, Al-Amanah will integrate GCash Bills Pay, Scan to Pay and Funds Disbursement Service (FDS) capabilities into its services, the bank announced in a statement.

Al-Amanah chairperson and CEO Amenah Pangandaman and GCash vice president and head of commercial sales Cleo Celeste Santos signed the agreement.

Pangandaman said the partnership comes as many communities in Mindanao still face challenges accessing traditional banking services, especially in geographically distant and underserved areas.

“These innovations may seem like simple digital solutions, but the impact is significant. It means less time spent traveling to branches, easier access to financial services, faster transactions and more opportunities for Filipinos to participate in the growing digital economy,” she said.

Under the arrangement, customers can use GCash to settle bills through Bills Pay, while Scan to Pay will improve transaction efficiency through automated processes.

The FDS, meanwhile, will enable Al-Amanah to transfer financial assistance and other disbursements directly to customers’ GCash accounts.

GCash is Al-Amanah’s first private partner with a formal MOA since Pangandaman assumed her position in the bank after departing from the Department of Budget and Management.

Santos, for her part, said partnering with Al-Amanah allows GCash to extend digital financial services deep into the Islamic banking sector.

“By making these solutions available to Al-Amanah customers, we are enabling more convenient everyday transactions while helping bridge the digital divide for communities across the region,” she added.

GCash handled P15.15 trillion in transactions as of end-September and has 42.1 million monthly users, equivalent to 57 percent of the country’s adult population.

Its parent company Mynt Inc., made its Philippine Stock Exchange debut last month following a record initial public offering that raised P60.9 billion.