Primelectric’s Roel Castro shares strategies on energy security

MANILA, Philippines — Primelectric Holdings Inc. president and CEO Roel Castro delivered the opening keynote address at the i4C.PH 2026: Resilience Reimagined summit, held at the SMX Convention Center Clark on Nov. 3, emphasizing the importance of power system reliability, infrastructure security and operational resilience.

The three-day national summit brought together leaders from government, defense, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure to address emerging risks and strengthen the country’s resilience.

Castro, who leads Primelectric, the parent company of the Razon Group’s MORE Power, Negros Power and Bohol Light, shared how the company integrates resilience into its operations to ensure reliable electricity service, particularly during emergencies and disruptions.

He emphasized Primelectric’s proactive efforts to strengthen power system reliability and resilience through improvements in power supply management, infrastructure upgrades and enhanced distribution networks.

The company is also investing in flexible grid systems, operational safeguards and technology improvements to ensure a more stable and dependable electricity supply, particularly during disruptions and extreme weather conditions.

Castro also underscored the importance of personnel preparedness, highlighting regular training, refresher programs and emergency simulations to equip employees with the skills needed to respond effectively to crises.

For Primelectric, resilience goes beyond restoring power after disasters. It requires continuous planning, infrastructure investment, technological innovation and workforce readiness to minimize disruptions and sustain essential services.

Castro’s keynote reinforced the summit’s central message: building resilience means anticipating risks, strengthening critical systems and ensuring communities can continue functioning even in times of crisis.