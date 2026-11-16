‘Medical tourism boom to benefit firms with exposure to hospitality’

A report by Beansprout, a Monetary Authority of Singapore-licensed investment advisory platform, in collaboration with ASEAN Exchanges, said Southeast Asia’s world-class health care is attracting global demand from both patients and investors.

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine companies with exposure to the hospitality sector are seen benefitting from the rapid growth of medical tourism in Southeast Asia, provided the country can capitalize on the region’s booming market.

A report by Beansprout, a Monetary Authority of Singapore-licensed investment advisory platform, in collaboration with ASEAN Exchanges, said Southeast Asia’s world-class health care is attracting global demand from both patients and investors.

It said lower treatment costs, improving hospital standards with international accreditation and active government support are the key advantages supporting the region’s medical tourism.

However, the report noted that the ASEAN medical tourism theme is not a single, uniform investment idea, as each market offers a different opportunity.

Malaysia and Thailand are regarded as established medical tourism hubs, while Singapore provides exposure to premium private health care.

Meanwhile, the report said the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam are more closely tied to domestic private health care growth and the gradual upgrade of health care standards.

The Philippines, in particular, represents an earlier-stage health care and tourism opportunity, and is seen as still an emerging medical tourism market compared with Thailand and Malaysia.

“Its opportunity is supported by a large domestic population, rising private health care demand and continued investment in health care infrastructure,” the report said.

The report, however, said listed exposure to pure-play private hospital operators in the Philippines is relatively limited.

As such, it said investors looking to participate in the theme may therefore need to look beyond hospitals to companies that could benefit indirectly from the growth of health care and tourism.

“Medical tourists in the country typically spend beyond the cost of treatment. Patients may stay for several days or weeks before and after a procedure, while accompanying family members also spend on accommodation, food, transport and other services,” the report said.

“This means that hospitality companies could potentially benefit if the Philippines succeeds in attracting more medical and wellness travelers,” it added.

The report cited listed property giants Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) and Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) as among those that could benefit in a thriving medical tourism market.

It said that while medical tourism represents only a small part of ALI’s overall hotel demand, the company could benefit indirectly from rising international visitor arrivals and longer-stay travelers seeking health care, wellness or specialist treatment in the Philippines.

As one of the largest property developers in the country, ALI has businesses spanning residential property, malls, offices, hotels and resorts.

The report said there is also a broader health care connection through ALI’s parent company Ayala Corp., with its subsidiary AC Health building an integrated health care platform spanning hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and pharmaceutical distribution.

This provides another way for the Ayala Group to participate in growing health care spending, it said.

The report said RLC of the Gokongwei Group provides another indirect way to gain exposure through hospitality.

It said RLC’s Robinsons Hotels and Resorts business operates a range of properties, from Go Hotels and Summit Hotels to international and luxury brands including Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu.