PSEi defies regional slump, thanks to bargain hunting

MANILA, Philippines — Bargain hunters sent local shares up on Monday, bucking losses in Washington and other Asian markets which succumbed to heightened fears of a looming Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index climbed 1.25% to finish trading on Monday at 7,361.15. The broader All-Shares index inched up 0.54%.

The sub-indices were a mixed bag, with holding firms leading the pack of winners after closing up 1.89%.

"Philippine shares were bought up on bargain hunting and as investors stayed away from US equities sought safety in Treasuries as the country warned Russia that it could take offensive military action against Ukraine as early as next week. Macro data wasn't also encouraging," Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said in a market commentary.

April Lee Tan, research head at COL Financial, believed that the market's positive performance was a result of the rebound from Friday's selloff. The market capped last week on a negative note following the release of 40-year high inflation figure in the US, which stoked investor concerns that the US central bank may begin hiking interest rates sooner than initially expected.

Elsewhere, regional equity markets followed the downtrend in New York after the US warned Russia could attack Ukraine within days as diplomatic efforts to prevent a war appeared to fail, while fears over inflation were also keeping traders on edge.

Tokyo and Seoul each shed more than 2% at the start of weekly trading, while Hong Kong, Wellington and Taipei were down by over 1%. Shanghai and Singapore were also off but Sydney finished with gains.

According to Eli Lee, at Bank of Singapore, the volatility that has characterised markets so far this year would likely continue.

"In the scenario of military action, we could see a spike in oil and gas prices, which would exacerbate the issue of inflation over the near term, and result in a market-wide risk-off move," he said in a note.

At home, foreign investors sold P2.42 million more shares than they bought in the stock market. A total of 1.19 billion local shares, valued at P14.18 billion, switched hands on Monday. — with a report from AFP