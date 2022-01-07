

















































 
























The Omicron wave
 


EYES WIDE OPEN - Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
January 7, 2022 | 12:00am





 


As I write this, just about everyone we know, knows someone infected with the virus from this current wave. The surge in the number of cases is also alarming – more than 17,000 cases as of this writing.


These are the cards we’ve been dealt with now – a new wave of the virus, faster and more transmissible but the good news is that, and this is how the bigger picture is shaping up, the latest variant is less severe.


A string of new studies shows the silver lining of the Omicron variant:


“Even as case numbers soar to records, the numbers of severe cases and hospitalizations have not. The data, some scientists say, signal a new, less worrying chapter of the pandemic,” according to a recent Bloomberg article.


Immunologists quoted in the article say we are now in a totally different phase.


“The virus is always going to be with us, but my hope is this variant causes so much immunity that it will quell the pandemic,” said Monica Gandhi, an immunologist at the University of California, San Francisco.


Furthermore, Bloomberg reports that a study from South Africa, showed that patients admitted to the hospital there during the Omicron-dominated fourth wave of the virus were 73 percent less likely to have severe disease than patients admitted during the Delta-dominated third wave.


“The data is quite solid now that hospitalizations and cases are decoupled,” said Wendy Burgers, an immunologist at the University of Cape Town.


Another silver lining, as noted in the Bloomberg article, is that five separate studies in the past week suggested that the Omicron variant does not infect the lungs as easily as previous variants.


Apparently those with Omicron experienced far less lung damage and were less likely to die than those infected with previous variants.


“In Hong Kong, scientists studied a small number of lung tissue samples collected from patients who underwent surgery and found that Omicron grew more slowly in those samples than other variants did,” the article noted.


Thus overall, Burgers said in the article, this could mean less severe infection, but also more transmissibility as the virus replicates more often in the upper respiratory tract, from which it can more easily spread.


“While Omicron may be good at evading the attacks of antibodies, recent studies have also shown that it has far less success avoiding the second-line defenses of vaccines and prior infections: T-cells and B-cells,” Bloomberg said.


Pandemic era


In this bizarre and tiring pandemic era we’re living now, this is at best, good news and it is encouraging.


I am not saying of course, we should now all go out and party, but recent data at least lessens the uncertainty we’re feeling and this hopefully reduces the anxiety of living.


We all still need to take all possible safety protocols and precautions. To those who have successfully avoided the virus, it is best to continue whatever measures you’ve been practicing the past 20 months or so, whether it’s wearing the right face mask, avoiding crowded places, or taking all those vitamins and health supplements. We also should get the vaccines and the booster shots if we haven’t done so and because the government won’t provide free COVID-19 tests, those who can would also do well to have their home antigen kits at home.


Beginning of the end


Businessmen I talked to are also looking at this new wave with cautious optimism. One businessman who heads a listed company, said the recent wave could enable the country to finally reach herd immunity.


“Omicron is spreading like wildfire but it is mild so it’s very good because herd immunity is finally coming,” he said.


According to the Bloomberg article, “T-cells are responsible for attacking a virus once it makes its way into the body’s cells if antibodies fail to prevent infection in the first place. In a recent study by Burgers and colleagues, scientists used white blood cells from COVID patients to show that about 70 to 80 percent of the T-cell response is preserved compared with previous strains of the virus. That means that for those who are either vaccinated or had a COVID infection in the past six months, it is likely their T-cells can recognize Omicron and fight it off relatively quickly.”


“When you start to see different kinds of data all pointing in the same direction, you begin to feel more confident that it’s going to hold up,” said Jessica Justman, a Columbia University Medical Center epidemiologist.


Hopefully, our situation now will be similar to the trend in South Africa, where COVID-19 cases have stabilized as soon as they peaked.


Again, this isn’t a reason to go out and party again just yet but hopefully, we can all work together and cooperate so we don’t find ourselves in another hard lockdown which has become the reflex action of our government.


 


 


Iris Gonzales' email address is [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @eyesgonzales. Column archives at eyesgonzales.com


 










 









