Rapid tests against rapid spread

Omicron is marked by rapid transmission, and having more self-test kits that detect if one is infectious even when not showing symptoms of infection should be encouraged. This recommendation had been laid out since October last year, but the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) continues to sit on it.

Is the IATF in cahoots with the Department of Health in protecting the business of testing centers, which will undoubtedly be affected by self-test kits that can be freely bought from drugstores?

Even now, most rapid tests – more popularly known as antigen tests – are being sold through popular online platforms while these are gaining popularity among households that understand the risks that Omicron poses in home settings even if everyone in the family is vaccinated.

Antigen tests are routinely used in many countries as a first line of defense against virus transmission. Especially in nursing homes and even dormitories across the US, Canada, Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong, antigen testing has provided quick results that allowed early detection and management of cases.

Allowing drugstores to sell antigen kits will also discourage the selling of brands that have failed to meet the standards set by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), and at the same time, prevent price gouging by unscrupulous traders and sellers.

Free tests

At this point, government should plan and make available testing sites as people are not sure whether their symptoms are just plain colds or already the virus infection. If possible, this service should be free or at least subsidized.

For those who can afford, having the kits easily available at drugstores will ease the long lines in hospitals where one has to pay about P2,000 for testing. Hospitals and clinics too must be making a killing as fear grips the public.

While the gold standard for determining COVID-19 infection is still one that is done in a laboratory, antigen tests that yield positive especially on symptomatic individuals are often enough confirmation of infection. For most vaccinated people with no health issues, being sick requires only home care.

Overall, antigen self-tests allow quick response to an aggressively infectious variant, lowers health care cost for fully vaccinated people who experience breakthrough infections, and help in not overburdening the health care system at this time of rapid spread.