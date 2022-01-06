

















































 
























^


 













 








Business
 
Rapid tests against rapid spread
 


BIZLINKS - Rey Gamboa - The Philippine Star
January 6, 2022 | 12:00am





 


Omicron is marked by rapid transmission, and having more self-test kits that detect if one is infectious even when not showing symptoms of infection should be encouraged. This recommendation had been laid out since October last year, but the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) continues to sit on it.


Is the IATF in cahoots with the Department of Health in protecting the business of testing centers, which will undoubtedly be affected by self-test kits that can be freely bought from drugstores?


Even now, most rapid tests – more popularly known as antigen tests – are being sold through popular online platforms while these are gaining popularity among households that understand the risks that Omicron poses in home settings even if everyone in the family is vaccinated.


Antigen tests are routinely used in many countries as a first line of defense against virus transmission. Especially in nursing homes and even dormitories across the US, Canada, Europe, Singapore and Hong Kong, antigen testing has provided quick results that allowed early detection and management of cases.


Allowing drugstores to sell antigen kits will also discourage the selling of brands that have failed to meet the standards set by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM), and at the same time, prevent price gouging by unscrupulous traders and sellers.


 


Free tests


At this point, government should plan and make available testing sites as people are not sure whether their symptoms are just plain colds or already the virus infection. If possible, this service should be free or at least subsidized.


For those who can afford, having the kits easily available at drugstores will ease the long lines in hospitals where one has to pay about P2,000 for testing. Hospitals and clinics too must be making a killing as fear grips the public.


While the gold standard for determining COVID-19 infection is still one that is done in a laboratory, antigen tests that yield positive especially on symptomatic individuals are often enough confirmation of infection. For most vaccinated people with no health issues, being sick requires only home care.


Overall, antigen self-tests allow quick response to an aggressively infectious variant, lowers health care cost for fully vaccinated people who experience breakthrough infections, and help in not overburdening the health care system at this time of rapid spread.


 










 









IATF
OMICRON VARIANT

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 















Trending






Latest














Trending







Asian markets struggle with inflation, rates back in focus







Asian markets struggle with inflation, rates back in focus



9 hours ago 


Tokyo, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta rose along with Manila, where trading resumed after being cancelled Tuesday owing to...








Business
fbtw













AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes







AirAsia Philippines expands routes despite virus woes



By Richmond Mercurio |
1 day ago 


Low-cost carrier AirAsia Philippines looks to soar to new heights this year as it sets sights on further expanding its domestic...








Business
fbtw













Salceda’s low hanging fruits




By Boo Chanco |
January 5, 2022 - 12:00am 


Rep. Joey Salceda sent our Viber group a document that outlines what he calls low hanging fruits that the current administration can still harvest before its term expires in June.








Business
fbtw













BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award







BSP chief Diokno bags 'Global Central Banker of the Year 2022' award



By Ramon Royandoyan |
10 hours ago 


Diokno was recognized for his efforts to lead the country's chief monetary authority throughout the coronavirus pandemic and...








Business
fbtw













2020 too?




By Boo Chanco |
December 31, 2021 - 12:00am 


The worst fear for the new year is its potential to become a rerun of 2020.








Business
fbtw










Latest





 



Inflation slides to 3.6% in December, lowest in 2021







Inflation slides to 3.6% in December, lowest in 2021



By Louise Maureen Simeon |
1 hour ago 


Prices of goods and services in the country accelerated faster than government expectations last year despite clocking in...








Business
fbtw













SSS, GSIS to upgrade digital sites







SSS, GSIS to upgrade digital sites



By Elijah Felice Rosales |
1 hour ago 


State-run Government Service Insurance System and Social Security System have vowed to improve and strengthen their digital...








Business
fbtw













Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining







Foreign businesses laud lifting of ban on open-pit mining



By Catherine Talavera |
1 hour ago 


The Joint Foreign Chambers of the Philippines (JFC) welcomed the government’s move to lift the ban on open-pit mining,...








Business
fbtw













DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend







DOE wants further studies on raising biodiesel blend



By Danessa Rivera |
1 hour ago 


The Department of Energy is still waiting for more studies before implementing the long-delayed increase in coco methyl ester...

 






Business
fbtw













Stocks rise, catch up with global markets







Stocks rise, catch up with global markets



By Iris Gonzales |
1 hour ago 


Local stocks slightly recovered lost ground yesterday, a day after a technical glitch halted trading at the bourse, as the...








Business
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with