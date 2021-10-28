
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Critical decisions call for divine guidance
                        

                           
GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! - Joey Concepcion - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Critical decisions call for divine guidance
PA Joey Concepcion with IATF Secretary Carlito Galvez.
                        

                        
In one of my meetings with OCTA Research and the IATF’s Sec. Carlito Galvez, I told them that I got in trouble when I called for the early lockdown in the first week of August. Delta was only then beginning to push up the cases and many businesses were still suffering from the previous lockdowns, and here I was asking for the NCR to shut down yet again for another two weeks.



I got a lot of flak for that. Even the biggest business chamber had some very choice words about it, but no amount of strong language was to detract from the hard data. OCTA looked at the numbers and said that we needed to stop the rise in cases immediately or suffer the consequences. OCTA’s Ranjit Rye was convinced that it was the logical thing to do. A little criticism comes with the territory, so we persisted.



I knew that if the case numbers got worse, we might lose the fourth quarter, the final chance we have this year to save many MSMEs and millions of jobs. Something had to be done, and harsh language was not about to get in our way.



To call for two weeks of hard lockdown was news even to our friends in local government. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte even called me up to ask me if this was for real, and I said yes, the data is telling us that if we sacrifice two weeks today, we can save the remaining months of the year.



I am grateful for leaders like the Metro Manila mayors and Sec. Galvez, who trust in the data and understand the value of short-term sacrifices for long-term gain. Quezon City joined our call and the IATF supported the lockdown, which was implemented in August. This even as the cases started to climb faster than expected right after the start of the lockdown. Quite predictably, the naysayers started wagging their fingers.



I must say, we were concerned, but we were undeterred. We knew we were doing the right thing. We knew that it would prevent more deaths, and we knew that cases would drop if we sacrificed those two weeks in August.



Fast forward to the first week of October and we see the cases dropping to levels that were pre-Delta variant. Even the DOH was surprised by the steep decline in cases.



With hope, this can lead to saving the fourth quarter, which is a crucial time for many MSMEs. The strong consumer spending by Christmas and for the election season is a lifeline to many struggling entrepreneurs.



We now look forward to lowering to Alert Level 2 in November, but always with the knowledge that this war is not over. We will need to scale up vaccinations even more, with the vaccines arriving in numbers that can now reach the entire Philippines. We need to vax to the max! We need to strengthen the Bakuna bubbles.



Gen. Galvez has done a great job as chief implementor in securing vaccines for the country. He did this at a time when not much was known about which vaccines would come out the best, and he had to make decisions when other countries were racing to get their own supply.



My own experience in leading the A Dose of Hope initiative was that we took a huge risk with AstraZeneca, having placed orders for hundreds of millions without yet having an MHRA approval. Securing vaccines when the entire world wants it was a huge risk for a country like the Philippines. Many of the vaccines, if not all, were under emergency use approval and there was so much pressure on the decision makers. Despite the odds they made the right choices. A Dose of Hope, the tripartite agreement between the private sector, government, and the vaccine manufacturers, became a huge success.



We now have the responsibility to ensure a smooth transition to the next administration. I would like to believe that we have laid down the basic strategy in living with COVID-19 so that we can manage whatever variants will come in the future.



We should use this time to vaccinate. With more people going out, the risk of a surge will always be there. We must reach out to the provinces where vaccine hesitancy is highest. A survey conducted from Sept. 11 to 16 by OCTA Research found that vaccine hesitancy is highest in the Visayas (32 percent), followed by balance Luzon (24 percent), and Mindanao (19 percent). We also need to reach our fellow Filipinos in the lower socioeconomic classes, where as many as 22 percent are among the Class D, and 29 percent among the Class E, said they would not get vaccinated.



The success of our efforts will be determined by the number of people we vaccinate. Even with a rise in infections, with a fully vaccinated population, we can prevent severe cases and hospitalization. This is the key to living with COVID.



I have learned that we are sometimes thrust into roles that we never expected. There are those of us who are given the very rare opportunity to serve the Filipino people. With God’s grace and guidance from the angels, we can only pray that every decision we make will be the right one. The rest, as the Filipino saying goes, is up to us.



“Nasa tao ang gawa, nasa Diyos ang awa.”



Let us continue to help one another during this pandemic. We have seen all too clearly that our time on earth is all too brief and there is little time to waste on bickering. We need to do our best and take every opportunity to help one another.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      OCTA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government must prioritize the EDSA Bus Rapid Transit project, a business group and transport experts said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan is alone in raising the money that his airline needs to survive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Surveys
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are surveys and there are those pretending to be surveys. It is election season and posting numbers indicating likely voting preferences generates social media clicks and traditional media attention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget is now on its way to the Senate floor for deliberations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Economy gaining traction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Economy gaining traction


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The economy is showing concrete signs of recovery from the pandemic, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys&rsquo; wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers &ndash; World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys’ wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers – World Bank


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos are seeing a steady increase in wealth over the years but remain below that of their neighbors in Southeast Asia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Retail prices of consumer goods in Metro Manila went up again in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local pork producers have slammed the move of the Department of Agriculture to expand the distribution areas of pork imports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Pasay City court has granted the petition of Philippine Airlines Inc. seeking recognition of the company’s Chapter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with