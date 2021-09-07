Unemployment rate softens in July but available jobs less stable

Traffic building up on Marcos Highway on Monday morning, Aug. 2, 2021 as new police-manned quarantine control points are set up on boundaries around Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s unemployment rate eased in July, but quality of available jobs deteriorated during the month, exacerbating pandemic hardships.

A quarterly survey of 121,990 families nationwide showed there were 3.07 million people who were either unemployed or out of business in July, lower than 4.57 million in April, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday. That figure translates to a jobless rate of 6.9% in July, down from 8.7% April.

Meanwhile, quality of available jobs deteriorated. There were 8.69 million Filipinos who were looking for additional work in July to augment their income amid hard times, resulting into an underemployment rate of 20.9%, up from April’s 17.2% rate.

Data showed the decrease in unemployed Filipinos in July coincided with a contraction in number of people trying to look for jobs. The labor force participation rate, representing people aged 15 years and above who are actively hunting for jobs, grew 59.8% in July to 44.74 million from 61.9% rate in April.

