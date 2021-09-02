




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Duterte's 'new' pandemic strategy gets nod from Moody's unit
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
September 2, 2021 | 1:04pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
covid
Shoppers stay at the assigned dining area inside a mall in Antipolo City on Aug. 24, 2021. 
The STAR / Michael Varcas
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration’s “new” pandemic strategy of ramping up inoculations and relaxing mobility restrictions for those who are vaccinated could help the economy heal faster, although any results from such measures would likely be felt next year.



“This new integrated approach creates some upside potential to the pace of recovery but mostly for 2022, since most of this policy shift will not begin until this year’s final quarter,” Steven Cochrane, chief Asia Pacific economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in a commentary on Thursday.



“If executed well, this could finally help an economy that has been very sluggish under the weight of severe and lengthy lockdowns,” Cochrane added.



In particular, Moody’s Analytics approved of the government’s move to acquire more vaccines to cover all segments of the population by October which, they said, could slow down contagion and “reduce the severity of infections, at least among those vaccinated”. So far, the Department of Finance said the government has secured a total of 194.89 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines that are enough to inoculate more than 100% of the country's adult population.



At the same time, the government’s plan to give vaccinated people “preferred access” on public transit and business establishments like shopping malls and restaurants should help “bolster” economic growth. But the Moody’s unit warned that such a strategy runs the risk of marginalizing those who have not yet received jabs due to supply gaps in some areas.



Moody’s Analytics also liked officials’ plan to impose “granular lockdowns” on specific areas experiencing a flare-up in cases instead of resorting to far-reaching and lengthy restrictions, which has been the government’s go-to solution in the past 18 months that, the Moody's unit said, yielded “little effect".



“There are few details on how this (granular lockdowns) will be designed and implemented, but the proposal offers the potential of allowing greater access to shopping and other economic activities and boosting the pace of economic recovery,” Cochrane said.



The recalibration of the state’s pandemic response comes at a time the Philippines is grappling with a renewed surge in infections fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant. The spike in cases triggered harsh lockdowns in Metro Manila and some provinces last month, dashing any hopes for a meaningful recovery this year.



No less than President Rodrigo Duterte’s economic team expects gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 4-5% this year, abandoning their previous projection of 6-7%. Last week, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said the economy is forecast to return to pre-pandemic levels “sometime at end of 2022, if not early 2023,” when a new administration would have taken over.



Despite approving of the government’s new pandemic game plan, Moody’s Analytics said it is keeping its 2021 growth forecast for the Philippines at 4%, adding they will be “watching carefully” to see how policymakers would execute the revised plans.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MOODYS ANALYTICS
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bad business mood
                              


                              

                                                                  By Rey Gamboa |
                                 September 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The business mood has now become so dire, with the economy dragging its feet through another period of tight quarantines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Attaining fully vaccinated homes, workplaces — key to fully protected Phl
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 September 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Yesterday, I was interviewed by Daniela Laurel to expound on the bakuna bubble.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi tumbles on last-minute selling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi tumbles on last-minute selling


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Local stocks took back its gains the previous day as investor sentiment – still reeling from virus jitters – was...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Public warned of increasing online fraud
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Public warned of increasing online fraud


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos need to stay vigilant amid the jump in online fraud cases over the past three months, global payments firm WorldRemit...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bank lending down for 8th straight month
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 September 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Loans released by big banks shrank for the eighth straight month, although at a slower pace of 0.7 percent in July from two percent in June, as consumer lending contracted further due to rising COVID-19 infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 US regulator sues crypto lending platform over $2-B fraud
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
US regulator sues crypto lending platform over $2-B fraud


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
The US markets watchdog on Wednesday sued an online cryptocurrency lending company and its top executives over allegations...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Premiere Horizon Alliance suspended after it takes on P600 million of SquidPay&rsquo;s obligations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Premiere Horizon Alliance suspended after it takes on P600 million of SquidPay’s obligations


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The purpose of the venture is to “target the ever-growing need for cashless payments”, and PHA said that this...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO / Udenna share swap approved by SEC
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DITO / Udenna share swap approved by SEC


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The swap will also require DITO to conduct stock rights offering to push its public ownership level back up above the minimum...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Filinvest REIT declares P0.112/share cash dividend at 6.14% annualized yield
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Filinvest REIT declares P0.112/share cash dividend at 6.14% annualized yield


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
FILRT had almost P1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q2, so it won’t be struggling to make ends...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Herd immunity critical in Philippines economic recovery&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Herd immunity critical in Philippines economic recovery’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s economic recovery this year remains in jeopardy as the chances of achieving herd immunity are getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with