^

Business

Leviste acquires 8.5% stake of ABS-CBN

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 2, 2024 | 6:58pm
Leviste acquires 8.5% stake of ABS-CBN
This view shows the ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City in the Metro Manila area on May 5, 2020. The Philippines' top broadcaster ABS-CBN on May 5 was ordered off the air over a stalled operating licence renewal, drawing fresh charges that authorities were cracking down on press freedom.
AFP / Maria Tan

MANILA, Philippines — Entrepreneur Leandro Leviste, founder of renewable energy firm Solar Philippines, purchased P76.5 million worth of shares of ABS-CBN Corp. or 8.5% of the network.

This has been disclosed by Leviste through the Philippine Stock Exchange on May 2. 

"ABS-CBN is a great company that has helped countless people over the years. I hope there may now be a way for us to be of help, for the benefit of ABS-CBN's shareholders and employees, and the media industry of the Philippines," Leviste was quoted as saying in the firm's press release.

The firm's founder purchased the shares through LL Holdings Inc., which makes it the largest shareholder of the network following the Lopez family.

Leviste is the son of former ABS-CBN anchor and now Senate President Pro-Tempore Loren Legarda.

Last month, ABS-CBN Corp. said that the network has widened its net losses by P12.8 billion in 2023 coming from the previous P2.6 billion.

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

SOLAR PHILIPPINES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
The challenges and opportunities of listing bonds in the Phl

The challenges and opportunities of listing bonds in the Phl

By Andrew Poblete | 21 hours ago
Several years ago, I got a request from a certain Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Monetary Board member to visit me in my office...
Business
fbtw

Getting richer?

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
The Economist, a respected publication that usually tells you the whole story, has come up with a report on the Philippines titled: Without fanfare, the Philippines is getting richer. If you only read the headline,...
Business
fbtw
Marcos orders state agencies to shift 10% of fleet into EVs

Marcos orders state agencies to shift 10% of fleet into EVs

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
To hasten the country’s shift to electric vehicles, President Marcos is targeting a 10 percent share of EVs in government...
Business
fbtw
SEC awaits ARTA study on proposed higher fees

SEC awaits ARTA study on proposed higher fees

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is ready to implement the proposed hike in charges and fees as soon as it passes the...
Business
fbtw
Rice tariff collections soar by 60% to P11 billion

Rice tariff collections soar by 60% to P11 billion

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 21 hours ago
The state’s tariff collections from rice imports soared by 60 percent to over P11 billion in the first quarter on the...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
El Ni&ntilde;o trims palay harvest in Q1

El Niño trims palay harvest in Q1

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 21 hours ago
The country’s palay or unmilled rice production contracted by two percent in the first quarter as farms were unable...
Business
fbtw
Government to conduct probe amid US concerns on fake drugs

Government to conduct probe amid US concerns on fake drugs

By Louella Desiderio | 21 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry and Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines plan to conduct an investi
Business
fbtw

LBC back to profit on cost cutting

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 21 hours ago
Logistics courier LBC Express Holdings Inc. booked a profit of nearly P200 million in 2023, as it slashed business costs to offset the decrease in revenue.
Business
fbtw
PiVOT hosts gathering of clinical research players

PiVOT hosts gathering of clinical research players

21 hours ago
Lopez-led PiVOT, the Philippines’ leading local contract research organization, celebrated recently its fifth anniversary...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with