^

Business

BSP officials highest paid gov't officials in 2023 — COA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 6:20pm
BSP officials highest paid gov't officials in 2023 â�� COA
This photo shows a picture of the facade of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.
File

MANILA, Philippines — Officials of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas were the top highest paid officials in 2023, according to a recent report of the Commission on Audit (COA) released on Thursday.

The state auditors' report on salaries and allowances revealed that 12 officials of the central bank are among the highest earners in the government, with BSP Gov. Eli Remolona emerging as the top-paid official in the country, receiving a total of P35,478,813.42 in salaries and allowances.

After Remolona, former central bank governor Felipe Medalla comes next, with earnings totaling P34,172,508.34.

Ranking from third to twelfth are members of the BSP's monetary board and other senior assistant governors of the central bank.

Following the BSP officials, Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa ranks 13th, with salaries and allowances totaling P19,648,395.90.

Caguioa leads as the highest-paid official in the Supreme Court, earning P19,648,395.90. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo follows in the 18th position, with earnings totaling P16,317,567.20, while Associate Justice Antonio Kho Jr. ranks 19th, with earnings amounting to P16,080,538.60.

Other SC officials are also in the top 50.

Meanwhile, former Justice secretary and now-Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra placed 14th in the list, with salaries and allowances amounting to P17,812,501.39. 

The following are the top 30 highest-paid government officials in the country, according to COA:

  • Remolona, Eli Jr. Mendiola (BSP) - P35,478,813.42
  • Medalla, Felipe Manguiat (BSP) - P28,050,030.52
  • Fonacier, Chuchi Gali (BSP) - P26,003,043.94
  • Aquino, Anita Linda Ramos (BSP) - P25,049,655.04
  • Tolentino, Victor Bruce Jularbal (BSP) - P24,746,656.26
  • Villa, Edna Cera (BSP) - P23,519,138.53
  • Dakila, Francisco Jr. Garcia (BSP) - P23,319,648.65
  • Capule, Elmore Ortigoza (BSP) - P22,339,656.18
  • Ravalo, Johnny Noe Estanislao (BSP) - P21,597,144.22
  • Sicat, Iluminada Tapiru (BSP) - P21,123,829.79
  • Bobier, Eduardo Gono (BSP) - P21,013,931.08
  • Santiago, Ma. Ramona Gertrudes Tiangco (BSP) - P20,772,649.32
  • Caguioa, Alfredo Benjamin Sabater (SC) - P19,648,395.90
  • Guevarra, Menardo Ilasco (Office of the Solicitor General) - P17,812,501.39
  • De Jesus, Michael Osmeña (Development Bank of the Philippines) - P17,038,378.64
  • Tangonan, Mamerto Enrique (BSP) - P16,889,408.37
  • Veloso, Jose Arnulfo Asprer (Government Service Insurance System) - P16,628,156.11
  • Gesmundo, Alexander Gahon (SC) - P16,317,567.20
  • Kho, Antonio Jr. Tongio (SC) - 16,080,538.60
  • Puyat, Bernadette Fatima Romulo (BSP) - P16,070,112.54
  • Favila, Peter Baltazar (BSP) - P15,643,102.99
  • Abacan, Antonio Jr. Santiago (BSP) - P15,429,141.74
  • Ledesma, Emmanuel Jr. Rufino (PHIC) - P14,438,837.88
  • Aquino, Emilio Benito (Securities and Exchange Commission) - P13,459,457.30
  • Hernando, Ramon Paul Layugan (SC) - P13,137,705.40
  • Javier, Amy Lazaro (SC) - P12,650,048.70
  • Inting, Henri Jean Paul Balinghasay (SC) - P12,534,048.70
  • Leonen, Marvic Mario Victor Famorca (SC) - P12,408,892.70
  • Zalameda, Rodil Vaquilar (SC) - P12,123,622.10
  • Tang, Amparo Cabotaje (Sandiganbayan) - P11,835,123.73

vuukle comment

BSP

COA

COMMISSION ON AUDIT

GSIS

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BIR files rap vs accountancy firm tagged in P200-M worth of fake receipts

BIR files rap vs accountancy firm tagged in P200-M worth of fake receipts

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed criminal charges against corporate officers and an accountant of a trading company...
Business
fbtw
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting new record in 2024

Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting new record in 2024

1 day ago
Spain's tourism sector is expected to post record revenues again in 2024, the Exceltur tourism association said Tuesday, adding...
Business
fbtw

Problem areas

By Boo Chanco | 19 hours ago
You will hear of wars and threats of wars, but don’t panic.
Business
fbtw
Leviste acquires 8.5% stake of ABS-CBN

Leviste acquires 8.5% stake of ABS-CBN

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Entrepreneur Leandro Leviste, founder of renewable energy firm Solar Philippines, purchased P76.5 million worth of shares...
Business
fbtw
Stocks dive deeper on inflation concerns

Stocks dive deeper on inflation concerns

By Richmond Mercurio | 19 hours ago
The stock market plunged deeper in the red on its return to action following the Labor Day holiday.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Japan commits P84 billion projects for Philippines

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Japanese government has committed P84 billion worth of projects for the Philippines until early next year, according to the Department of Finance.
Business
fbtw
PLDT completes P2 billion investment in Radius

PLDT completes P2 billion investment in Radius

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 19 hours ago
PLDT Inc. has placed a P2 billion investment in a unit of a sister company, marking another expansion for the telco leader...
Business
fbtw
PAL profit tumbles on price pressures

PAL profit tumbles on price pressures

19 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines felt the shock of ballooning prices of fuel and services in the first quarter of the year,...
Business
fbtw
Factory activity expands at fastest pace in 5 months

Factory activity expands at fastest pace in 5 months

By Louella Desiderio | 19 hours ago
The country’s manufacturing sector in April expanded at the fastest pace in five months, supported by strong deman...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with