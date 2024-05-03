Big-time oil price rollback expected on May 7

Motorist start filling up gas earlier before midnight along jp rizal nangka Marikina City as diesel and gas fuel price will go up.

MANILA, Philippines — A big-time oil price rollback is expected in the first week of May.

Citing four-day trading prices, gasoline prices are anticipated to have a markdown by a maximum of P0.45 per liter and diesel prices are projected to go down by a maximum of P0.70 per liter.

Kerosene prices, on the other hand, are also expected to have a rollback by up to P0.70 per liter.

Last week, oil companies also rolled back its pump prices.

The following are the adjustments in oil prices:

Diesel prices - Down by P0.45 per liter

Gasoline prices - Down 0.25 by P per liter

Kerosene prices- Down by P0.90 per liter

Final price adjustments next week will be announced by oil companies on Monday and would be implemented by Tuesday next week.