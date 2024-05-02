BIR files rap vs accountancy firm tagged in P200-M worth of fake receipts

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed criminal charges against corporate officers and an accountant of a trading company for using more than P200 M worth of fake receipts.

In a press release on Thursday, the tax bureau said that it lodged a complaint before the Department of Justice about the firm's use of fake receipts worth P200,577,697.25 claiming that it is a part of its "cost of sales" for tax year 2021.

The BIR also said that the company that supplied the fake receipts to the firm is owned by the accountant's relatives.

"The use of fraudulent receipts, whether it be fake receipts or ghost receipts, is tax evasion. This case is particularly deceitful because it was the company accountant which provided for a way to get fake receipts," BIR Commissioner Romeo Lumagui Jr. was quoted as saying in a press release.

The charges filed against the firm are violations of the National Internal Revenue Code (NIRC) of 1997:

Violation of Section 254 or attempt to evade or defeat tax

Violation of Section 253 (b) or willful aiding and abetting in the commission of the crime

Violation of Section 255 or failure to supply correct and accurate information

Violation of Section 257 (b) or knowingly making false entries or fictitious names in the books of accounts

Violation of Section 264 (b) or violations related to the printing of receipts or invoices

If found guilty, the accused individuals may face two to six years of imprisonment and a fine not less than P10, 000.

"Hindi palalagpasin ng BIR ang mga negosyante na nakikipagsabwatan sa kanilang accountant upang iwasan ang pagbayad ng tamang buwis," Lumagui said. (The BIR will not overlook business owners who conspire with their accountants to avoid paying the correct taxes.)