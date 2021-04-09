#VACCINEWATCHPH
MVP Group steps upfood aid to frontliners

(The Philippine Star) - April 9, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Tulong Kapatid, the corporate social responsibility alliance of foundations and companies under the MVP Group, mobilized a daily distribution of meals for COVID-19 frontliners amid the alarming increase of COVID-19 cases.

Fully aware of how Metro Pacific Hospital Group’s frontliners have been at the forefront of defense, exposing them to a higher risk of infection with each upsurge, the group activated the  Salamat mga MVPs initiative.

Spearheaded by chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan and the MVP Group CSR Council, the effort aims to thank the true most valuable people in the new normal: the individuals who have been fighting tirelessly against the pandemic.

During its onset last year, Tulong Kapatid organized an immediate response to the depleting supplies of personal protective equipment (PPEs) in hospitals, augmenting the discrepancy by purchasing as much resources as possible.

Last Easter, the group composed of Alagang Kapatid Foundation Inc., Maynilad, Metro Pacific Investments Foundation, One Meralco Foundation, and PLDT-Smart Foundation., distributed over 7,800 meals to nine hospitals under MPHHI – Marikina Valley Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, De los Santos Medical Center, Dr. Jesus C. Delgado Memorial Hospital, Manila Doctors Hospital, Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, and Sacred Heart Hospital of Malolos – as well as government hospitals in Quezon City. Public hospital beneficiaries included the East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Children’s Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, Lung Center of the Philippines, the Philippine General Hospital, PNP General Hospital, Victoriano Luna General Hospital, and Rizal Medical Center.

What started out as a simple treat day for Metro Pacific Hospital frontliners, transformed into a daily commitment to provide them with the needed sustenance to continue their fight to save the lives of Filipinos.

The initiative expanded to include government hospitals within the metro to further broaden the warranted gratitude for COVID frontliners.

“In these uncertain times, we hold on to what we can be thankful for – a prime example of which are our brave frontliners,” Pangilinan said.

MVP GROUP
