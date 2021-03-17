#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19
Patients' relatives queue at Amang Rodriguez Hospital Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City on Monday, March 15, 2021, exactly one year since the Philippine government imposed a pandemic lockdowns.
The STAR/Boy Santos

Six other diseases killed more Filipinos than COVID-19

Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2021 - 10:03am

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus is deadly, but it was not the top disease that killed Filipinos last year.

Six other diseases led COVID-19 as the primary cause of death of more people last year, while the number of registered deaths resulting from also increased year-on-year. This is partly a reflection of the strain the local health systems is placed on by the unprecedented pandemic.

“The lack of clinic check-ups, the lack of attendance of doctors because they too cannot go to work created right now a scenario in which cardiovascular disorders are increasing,” said Anthony Leachon, an infectious disease doctor and former adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Ischaemic heart diseases were the leading cause of death for second year in a row, with 99,680 people losing their lives last year. Mortality from the disease went up 2.3% year-on-year, and represented 17.3% of total loss of life because of a disease last year.

Neoplasms or tumors as well as cerebrovascular diseases were ranked second and third, respectively, although deaths from these diseases declined by 9.3% and 6% from year-ago levels.

Deaths due to diabetes mellitus however rose 7.8% to 37,265 last year, enough to put the disease as the fourth top killer of Filipinos from fifth in 2019. At sixth place, deaths from hypertensive diseases also jumped 6.3% to 29,511 last year, when most Filipinos were forced to become stationary at their homes.

COVID-19-related registered deaths only came in seventh at 27,967, prompting the Coalition of People’s Right to Health to lament what it said is the “covidization” of healthcare. The non-government organization argued that while coronavirus remains a serious concern, other diseases should not be sidelined.

“Many patients were unable to receive proper follow-up for monitoring and treatment, perhaps worsening chronic and neglected diseases. Unfortunately, this may have contributed to more deaths indirectly caused by the pandemic,” its convenor, Joshua San Pedro said in an interview.

Possible underreporting

As a go-around, telemedicine became a norm to avoid adding to hospital congestions, but care has also been limited by technology and diseases that require a close check-up, especially when underlying conditions were involved.  

A long-term fix, San Pedro said, a free and comprehensive primary care package for communities would go long a way “to hopefully stop preventable, treatable, and unnecessary deaths.” But the universal healthcare law that intends to provide this, has also been hampered by dwindling state resources already dedicated for COVID-19.

Hence, preventable deaths may have ended up ultimately not prevented at all. Worse, San Pedro said deaths may be bigger than actually reported as not all is registered. “We still have to keep in mind that these numbers do not and will not encompass all who were affected by the virus and ensuing pandemic, because of undertesting and underreporting,” he said.

Not all diseases however became deadlier last year. Deaths due to pneumonia, for instance, sank 48% year-on-year to 32,574, a drop correlated with an increase in pneumococcal vaccine take-up as well as lockdowns that limited exposure to other infectious diseases.

Chronic lower respiratory infections also consequently shrank 26.8% to 19,463. 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines limits passenger arrivals from abroad to NAIA
Philippines limits passenger arrivals from abroad to NAIA
16 hours ago
The cap set at 1,500 passengers a day will be in effect from March 18 to April 18.
Business
fbfb
Heard immunity
By Boo Chanco | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
I heard from General Carlito Galvez, chief implementor of COVID plans and vaccine czar, that the bulk of COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in the second quarter this year.
Business
fbfb
Bulacan airport to break ground in two months
By Richmond Mercurio | March 17, 2021 - 12:00am
The Department of Transportation expects the long-delayed groundbreaking of the massive international airport project in Bulacan to push through in the next two months.
Business
fbfb
DOF backs proposed private pension system
DOF backs proposed private pension system
By Czeriza Valencia | 11 hours ago
The Department of Finance supports a proposed law seeking the establishment of a private pension system that will supplement...
Business
fbfb
Moody&rsquo;s unit sees slower growth for Philippines
Moody’s unit sees slower growth for Philippines
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
The Philippines will make a slower economic recovery this year as it continues to struggle to contain the coronavirus disease...
Business
fbfb
Latest
US Fed likely to boost forecasts as stimulus funds flood in
US Fed likely to boost forecasts as stimulus funds flood in
By Heather Scott | 1 hour ago
The Federal Reserve opened its two-day policy meeting on Tuesday and is expected to provide a more upbeat outlook for the...
Business
fbfb
&lsquo;Shrinking imports a cause for worry&rsquo;
‘Shrinking imports a cause for worry’
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
A global think tank yesterday warned that the sustained drop in the country’s imports is shaping up as a big concern...
Business
fbfb
Bankers vow to work with government on recovery
Bankers vow to work with government on recovery
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 11 hours ago
Local banks have pledged to continue working with the government by pushing key legislative measures to ensure faster recovery...
Business
fbfb
PSEi recovers despite lack of fresh leads
PSEi recovers despite lack of fresh leads
By Iris Gonzales | 11 hours ago
Share prices recovered yesterday from year-low levels, but the lack of positive catalysts capped the market’s gains...
Business
fbfb
Salceda seeks private sector investments in irrigation
Salceda seeks private sector investments in irrigation
By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
A prominent lawmaker has urged the private sector to invest in water distribution projects for the farm sector to meet the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with