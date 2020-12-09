#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Banks' bad loans hit record-high in October with no signs of abating
The BSP has taken measures to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, freeing up P1.9 trillion into the financial system to help the economy recover after stalling as the government imposed a strict lockdown starting March.
STAR/ File
Banks' bad loans hit record-high in October with no signs of abating
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - December 9, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:52 p.m.) — Banks’ bad loans surged to a fresh record-high in October while foreclosed properties are also tarnishing lenders’ balance sheets at a critical time authorities would have desired allocating more capital to consumers rather than covering potential losses.

Gross non-performing loans (NPL), bank credit that remained unpaid at least 30 days past due, rose 69.9% year-on-year and 5.56% from previous month to P391.42 billion as of October, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas data showed.

That brought NPL to account for 3.69% of total loan books, the highest in comparable record from 2013. BSP said earlier data would be incomparable due to methodology changes in computing soured debts.

The central bank is unsurprised of the latest uptick in soured loans considering that banks themselves expect to cap the year at a much higher ratio of 4.6%, at which point reprieve offered to debtors since March would have fully faded.

Still, BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier was careful not to make future assessment. “At this point, it is difficult to comment on the NPL trend since the loan payment moratorium is still in effect,” she said in a text message.

The single 60-day moratorium was mandated by Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover As One enacted last June. It followed a longer 30-day reprieve that got rolled over for 3 months from March just when movement restrictions were at their tightest. 

As grace periods approach their end, Ruben Carlo Asuncion, chief economist at UnionBank of the Philippines, expects NPL to go nowhere but up, likely even triggering closures for lenders with smaller assets to cover for potential losses. 

“Bank resiliency will be challenged with NPL rising further,” he said in an online exchange.

There are signs bank capital is already getting eroded by bad debts. Allowance for credit losses have been trending below NPL over the past 2 months at P347.7 billion as of October. As a result, NPL coverage ratio, a measure of their sufficiency, sank to their record-low of 88.83%.

Beyond loans, other assets like foreclosed properties are also rising. Their measure, non-performing assets, surged 48.8% from year-ago levels to P504.83 billion. Including restructured loans, total distressed assets now account for 5.72% of banks’ real estate properties, considered an unhealthy level.

Monetary authorities are banking on the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer (FIST) bill to deliver the much-needed rescue for banks to offload bad assets, free up their resources otherwise funneled to cover losses, and lend again. The measure now awaits President Rodrigo Duterte’s signature to get enacted, although it might still take more time to establish FIST companies that would be in charge of absorbing and selling bad debts.

“Once firmly implemented, (FIST) can help loan growth bottlenecks and can get lending move and help in economic recovery,” Asuncion said.

NON-PERFORMING LOANS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Regulatory capture
By Boo Chanco | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
The Toll Regulatory Board is a good example of classic regulatory capture. They forget the public interest nature of their work, or maybe they are just plain lazy.
Business
fbfb
Loan reclassification period cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has shortened to end-December the time given to banks to reclassify loans to borrowers as...
Business
fbfb
BIR puts tax audits on hold for holidays
1 day ago
Under Revenue Memorandum Circular 127-2020, tax audits, books examinations and other field operations will be “suspended...
Business
fbfb
Conserve, save, invest
By Pacita U. Juan | December 9, 2020 - 12:00am
One is lucky to have some savings stashed away at this time when everything seems so uncertain, more than ever before.
Business
fbfb
Dito hikes population coverage target to 90%
By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
Third telecommunications player Dito Telecommunity Corp. is hiking its population coverage target to over 90 percent once...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Record hunger in the Philippines as COVID-19 restrictions bite
By Allison Jackson | 6 hours ago
Charities are struggling to meet the ever-growing demand for food as millions of families go hungry across the country.&...
Business
fbfb
Trade chief Lopez positive for coronavirus
6 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, who backs a gradual reopening of businesses to resuscitate a flat-lining economy, tested...
Business
fbfb
Meralco rates to fall anew in December
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Christmas would be merry for customers of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) as they will see another month of lower charges in...
Business
fbfb
Lawmakers seal approval of Duterte's penultimate budget
8 hours ago
The P4.5-trillion budget for next year hurdled the bicameral conference committee tasked to thresh out the differences in...
Business
fbfb
World Bank further downgrades economic forecast for Philippines
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
The World Bank has downgraded its economic forecast for the Philippines this year following the still steep decline in output...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with