Hotel group sets online sale event to spur travel demand
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - September 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines will hold an online sale to stimulate demand for travel when restrictions are eventually eased.

HSMA’s 89-member hotels are expected to offer up to 70 percent discount in hotel rates in the September Online Sale (S.O.S) scheduled from Sept.15 to 30.

“Some of the promos are valid for up to a year – and even more – while the others even have no expiration on their validity,” HSMA spokesperson Pearl Maclang said.

Participating hotels offer options from key destinations such as Manila, Pasay, Makati/Bonifacio Global City, Ortigas Business Center,  Quezon City, Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, Boracay, Visayas and Palawan/Mindanao.

“For travelers, the S.O.S. is both a limited-time offer that can help them save on their next trip, and a chance to help the Philippines’ tourism industry bounce back from COVID-19,” Maclang said.

The hotel sector, as part of the tourism industry, is among the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The HSMA hopes the S.O.S event will stimulate demand for travel to help the tourism industry bounce back sooner rather than later.

“We believe that we will see the opening of domestic travel corridors by October, and more by December,” HSMA vice president Benjie Martinez said.

“Come summer of 2021, we can expect the hospitality sector to be in a fairly better situation, as more people find ways to wake up in different parts of the Philippines,” he added.

HSMA chair Margarita Munsayac assures S.O.S. buyers that all properties featured in the event have passed stringent health and hygiene safety protocols, all of which are also being communicated through their respective social media and digital platforms.

“Most hotels and resorts are ready with all health, safety, sanitation protocols, and are well-prepared to welcome guests again,” Munsayac said.

The Department of Tourism earlier issued health and safety guidelines for operation of accommodation establishments under the new normal.

“Months of quarantine have enabled these properties to plan carefully and in detail all these protocols, as prescribed by the government, to ensure safety of guests as well as employees,” Munsayac said.

HSMA president Christine Ibarreta stressed that this online initiative offers hope for the hospitality workers and employees affected by the pandemic.

“We have no illusions that life will be the same—if and when restrictions are lifted. But the public’s patronage and advanced bookings from the sale gives us hope that things will get better,” Ibarreta said.

“It will also  enable us to plan ahead in terms of manpower and other operational requirements so that we will be able to hit the ground running when the pandemic scare is over,” she added.

The HSMA S.O.S will be available on the group’s website www.hsma.org.ph.

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association Philippines  was established in 1979 at an informal gathering of directors of sales and marketing of top Metro Manila hotels, the group counts over 120 hotels and resorts in the country as member-partners.

