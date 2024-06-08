Intrinsic motivation

People react or respond to motivations differently.

One person said: “Today, I saw three people jogging out the window, which motivated me to close the window.”

A business owner got so downtrodden. He says, “My company just invited a motivational speaker who conducted a one-day motivation training for all the junior employees. It was a roaring success. All the junior employees are motivated to find new jobs now.”

Then, there is this person who tries to find success as an anti-motivational speaker. Facing an audience, he says: “I am not a motivational speaker, but I will tell you what reality is: In today’s world of toxic positivity, we need HEALTHIER NEGATIVITY! Acknowledge your limitations! You need to accept and understand your lack of potential! Remember that you are NOT SPECIAL and EASILY REPLACEABLE in this world of many people!” An audience member suddenly stood up and stormed out of the auditorium with tears streaming down his face.

Different strokes for different folks. Different reactions and different responses.

Many so-called “motivational speakers” and even managers do not understand, especially when it comes to training, that motivation stems from within; speakers and managers cannot solely dictate it.

Sure, some brilliant and articulate speakers can stir up the crowd’s emotions, fire up their feelings, and with platitudes and cliches, stir them to have a sense of “high” momentarily. But this effect does not last. By the time the participants leave the ballroom and start going out to the parking lot, the sentiment has worn off, and most would get home not even remembering what was said but only how they felt, but the feeling is now gone.

Trust me, many managers imitate the antics of these speakers and, to their dismay, everyone’s vexation.

However, managers who understand leadership can be crucial in fostering an environment conducive to intrinsic motivation by recognizing and acknowledging employees’ sources of motivation, and organizations can tailor their approaches to engage employees deeper, thus maximizing their potential.

One of the primary motivators is recognition. Recognition plays a significant role in motivating individuals who thrive on acknowledgment and accolades. However, it’s essential to recognize that only some seek public recognition. Others shy away from the public eye, but private acknowledgment holds more significant value. Tailoring recognition efforts to individual preferences ensures that each employee feels valued and appreciated.

Another intrinsic motivator is achievement. Many find fulfillment in meticulously completing tasks and crossing them off their lists. However, this person may need help with abstract, long-term goals. Breaking down objectives into manageable steps is critical to maintaining motivation. Managers can provide support by ensuring clear, achievable goals to pursue.

You may not have imagined that companionship is another potent motivator.

These types of workers thrive on social interaction. They find solace in deep-rooted connections and community engagements. Understanding employees’ social needs is crucial, especially in remote work environments, where a lack of companionship can severely impact motivation.

Promotions and status may be evident as motivations for many, but they can be a double-edged sword, driving individuals to seek advancement while potentially demotivating others. Promotion decisions must be handled carefully, considering their impact on the team’s morale and motivation. It would be fine if the promoted person is accepted and received as deserving, yet this action might trigger disappointment in others, expecting the promotions to be theirs. Many have quit their jobs because of this.

Security is a fundamental motivator for individuals who prioritize stability and certainty. Managers can support such employees by providing clear communication and reassurance, particularly during change or uncertainty.

Mastery involves the pursuit of skill refinement and self-improvement. Managers must challenge employees appropriately, allowing them to operate at the edge of their abilities while fostering a sense of achievement and growth.

As many cherish, autonomy empowers individuals to control their time and workflow. Flexible work arrangements can enhance autonomy and productivity, catering to diverse individual preferences and lifestyles.

Lastly, purpose-driven individuals find fulfillment in contributing to something meaningful. This is why many devote their time, energy and money to volunteer in cause-oriented organizations or social enterprises. While not every organization offers a compelling purpose, aligning employees’ values with the company’s mission can cultivate a sense of purpose and commitment.

What is important is to handle motivation with sensitivity and authenticity, acknowledging the intricate nature of human drive and fostering trust among team members.

Through the cultivation of intrinsic motivation, organizations can unleash the complete capabilities of their workforce and cultivate a culture characterized by continual engagement and outstanding performance. By now, you realize why “motivational speeches” are insufficient.

(Francis Kong’s “Inspiring Excellence” podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple, Google, or other podcast streaming platforms.)