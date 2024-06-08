^

Business

Factory output rebounds in April

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Factory output rebounds in April
Preliminary results of the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) registered 6.7 percent growth in April from the 5.8 percent contraction in March.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Local factory output expanded in April, a turnaround from the decline in the previous month, due mainly to the increase in food production, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Preliminary results of the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) registered 6.7 percent growth in April from the 5.8 percent contraction in March.

The growth in April, however, was slower than the eight percent uptick in the same month last year.

According to the PSA, food production was the main driver for the VoPI growth as the sector picked up by 6.8 percent in April from a 13.2-percent decline in March.

Also cited as primary contributors to the expansion were the manufacture of transport equipment and fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment.

Transport equipment posted a 5.1-percent increase in April from a 12-percent drop in March.

Fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment jumped by 32.3 percent in April from a 3.1-percent contraction in March.

The PSA said the average capacity utilization rate for manufacturing in April was at 75.2 percent, down slightly from the previous month’s 75.3 percent, but higher than the 72.5 percent in April 2023.

“All industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 60 percent during the month,” the PSA said.

Reporting the highest capacity utilization rates in April were manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products at 82.1 percent, manufacture of furniture at 81.9 percent and manufacture of textiles at 80.1 percent.

Of the total number of responding establishments, 28.8 percent were running at full capacity (90 percent to 100 percent) in April.

Meanwhile, 42.3 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity and 28.9 percent were running below 70 percent capacity.

vuukle comment

FACTORY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Citi sees inflation falling fast with rice tariff cuts

Citi sees inflation falling fast with rice tariff cuts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Global banking giant Citi expects inflation to ease at a faster pace as the government approved the reduction of rice tariff...
Business
fbtw
Market climbs back to 6,500-level

Market climbs back to 6,500-level

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices rose for a second straight session, buoyed by hopes for a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this year.
Business
fbtw
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
fbtw
BSP to keep policy rates steady in June

BSP to keep policy rates steady in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely keep borrowing costs restrictive at its meeting this month despite inflation...
Business
fbtw
Vista Land readies P5 billion preferred share sale

Vista Land readies P5 billion preferred share sale

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the listed property developer of the Villar Group, has added BDO Capital and Investment Corp....
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 47 minutes ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
fbtw
Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts

Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 47 minutes ago
Nomura Global Markets Research slashed its inflation forecasts for the Philippines in the next two years due to the reduction...
Business
fbtw
DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have expressed their support...
Business
fbtw
Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

47 minutes ago
he inaugural NUS Innovation Forum (NIF), organized by the Office of Alumni Relations of the National University of Singapore,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with