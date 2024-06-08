^

Business

Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts
Photo show the skyscrapers of the Ortigas Center in the central business district as seen from Pasig City on January 9, 2024 afternoon.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — Nomura Global Markets Research slashed its inflation forecasts for the Philippines in the next two years due to the reduction of import tariffs on rice to 15 percent from 35 percent.

Research analysts Euben Paracuelles and Nabila Amani said Nomura has lowered its full-year inflation forecasts to 2.8 percent from 3.7 percent for 2024 and to 2.3 percent from 3.3 percent for 2025.

The projections are also significantly lower than the risk-adjusted 3.8 percent full-year forecast of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) for this year and the 3.7 percent estimate for next year.

“We reduced our 2024 and 2025 inflation forecasts to reflect the government’s announcement that import tariffs on rice will be cut from 35 percent to 15 percent,” they said. “We assume these (tariff cuts) will start in July and be reflected in the CPI data by August.”

Headline inflation rose to 3.9 percent in May from 3.8 percent in April, marking the highest in six months. Inflation averaged 3.5 percent in the January to May period, within the government’s two to four percent target.

Inflation quickened to six percent in 2023 from 5.8 percent in 2022 due to soaring oil and food prices. The headline inflation has breached the central bank’s two to four percent target range for two consecutive years.

The aggressive rate hikes delivered by monetary authorities helped tame inflation after it peaked at 8.7 percent in January 2023. The BSP Monetary Board lifted key policy rates by 450 basis points from May 2022 to October 2023, making it the most aggressive central bank in the region.

However, Paracuelles and Amani said the tariff cuts on rice would have limited implications on monetary policy.

“We still think the BSP will start its cutting cycle only in October, when we expect inflation to be more entrenched within its two to four percent target,” they said.

The BSP is also unlikely to start cutting borrowing costs before the US Federal Reserve to avoid adding depreciation pressures to the peso. Nomura expects the Fed to start easing in September.

“In terms of foreign exchange policy, we believe the BSP maintains a flexible market-determined foreign exchange regime. We still forecast 150 basis points of total rate cuts from the BSP through the second quarter of 2025 to a terminal rate of five percent,” they said.

Meanwhile, Nomura kept its 2024 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of six percent for the year, higher than the 5.6 percent in 2023, with public investment spending likely to remain the main growth engine.

Paracuelles and Amani added that the Philippine government continues to push for further progress on public infrastructure projects, supporting their forecast for higher average GDP growth of 6.2 percent over the rest of the year.

Citi sees inflation falling fast with rice tariff cuts

Citi sees inflation falling fast with rice tariff cuts

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 day ago
Global banking giant Citi expects inflation to ease at a faster pace as the government approved the reduction of rice tariff...
Business
Market climbs back to 6,500-level

Market climbs back to 6,500-level

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices rose for a second straight session, buoyed by hopes for a US Federal Reserve rate cut later this year.
Business
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
BSP to keep policy rates steady in June

BSP to keep policy rates steady in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas will likely keep borrowing costs restrictive at its meeting this month despite inflation...
Business
Vista Land readies P5 billion preferred share sale

Vista Land readies P5 billion preferred share sale

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., the listed property developer of the Villar Group, has added BDO Capital and Investment Corp....
Business
Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 47 minutes ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
Factory output rebounds in April

Factory output rebounds in April

By Louella Desiderio | 47 minutes ago
Local factory output expanded in April, a turnaround from the decline in the previous month, due mainly to the increase in...
Business
DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

By Richmond Mercurio | 47 minutes ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have expressed their support...
Business
Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

47 minutes ago
he inaugural NUS Innovation Forum (NIF), organized by the Office of Alumni Relations of the National University of Singapore,...
Business
