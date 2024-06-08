Camacho elected as new NAC chairman

MANILA, Philippines — Listed mining firm Nickel Asia Corp. (NAC) announced yesterday the election of Jose Isidro Camacho as its new chairman, succeeding Gerard Brimo who retired after more than 15 years of service in the company.

NAC, the country’s leading nickel producer, said Camacho and James J.K. Hung have been elected as its director and independent director, respectively.

Camacho is currently the chairman of both the SunLife Canada Philippines Inc. and the University of the Arts Singapore. He is also holding senior advisory and independent directorships in other firms.

Camacho served briefly as an Energy secretary in 2001 and afterwards as Finance secretary until 2003. The listed firm noted that Camacho had a “distinguished” career in international banking spanning four decades.

He was a former managing director and vice chairman of Credit Suisse Asia Pacific from 2005 to 2022 and as the chief country officer for the Philippines at Deutsche Bank from 1999 to 2000. Camacho also held senior positions at Bankers Trust from 1979 to 1999.

Camacho earned a bachelor’s degree in mathematics (cum laude) from De La Salle University and a master’s in business administration with concentration in finance from Harvard University. He was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Business Administration from Eastern Asia University, Thailand in 2017.

Meanwhile, Hung, who already sits as an independent director of the mining firm, is also the chairman of Asia Securities Global Group (Hong Kong) and ASG Inspiration Lab (Singapore).