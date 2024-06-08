^

DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 8, 2024 | 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have expressed their support to the speedy completion of San Miguel Corp.’s extension project for the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX).

The DPWH issued on June 3 a notice of award to San Miguel Holdings Corp. (SMHC)’s P23.4-billion TPLEX Extension project.

“In 20 days, we will sign the contract,” Public Works Undersecretary Maria Catalina Cabral told The STAR.

“This will boost not only the accessibility toward the north, but will eventually connect to the other expressway based on our high standard highways. So not only tourism, not only agriculture support but also mobility,” she said.

The DPWH earlier said it expects the project to be completed within five years.

Fom 1.5 hours at present, the TPLEX Extension is estimated to bring down the travel time between Rosario and San Juan, La Union to just 40 minutes.

The project was submitted as an unsolicited proposal by SMHC. It is a 59.4-kilometer, four-lane extension highway that will connect the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon and Metro Manila.

It will begin at the last exit of the TPLEX in Rosario, La Union and will terminate in San Juan, a surfing hotspot.

“It’s a very good development. I support it and I hope it will be finished immediately,” Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

