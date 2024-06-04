Philippines denies troops pointed guns at China Coast Guard

The BRP Sierra Madre is seen docked at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on November 10, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday denied the claim by Chinese state media that Filipino troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal pointed guns at the China Coast Guard (CCG).

Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that at least two personnel onboard BRP Sierra Madre pointed guns in the direction of CCG.

The AFP rejected the accusation, saying its personnel “acted with the highest level of professionalism, restraint, and discipline.”

“Foreign vessels that venture dangerously close to our military vessel and in violation of safe distance protocols necessitate heightened vigilance and alertness from our personnel,” the military said.

“Hence, our troops were seen on guard because of the CCG’s provocative presence near BRP Sierra Madre,” it added.

BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship grounded in 1999, serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines and China have a long history of maritime territorial disputes, but tensions have worsened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The CCG has used water cannons against Philippine boats in waters claimed by Manila as its own, where there have also been collisions that injured several Filipino troops.

“We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the AFP said. “Any aggressive actions that threaten this peace and safety of our troops and stations will be met with the necessary and appropriate measures.”

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico