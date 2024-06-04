^

Headlines

Philippines denies troops pointed guns at China Coast Guard

Philstar.com
June 4, 2024 | 11:03am
Philippines denies troops pointed guns at China Coast Guard
The BRP Sierra Madre is seen docked at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on November 10, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Tuesday denied the claim by Chinese state media that Filipino troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal pointed guns at the China Coast Guard (CCG). 

Chinese broadcaster CCTV reported on Sunday that at least two personnel onboard BRP Sierra Madre pointed guns in the direction of CCG. 

The AFP rejected the accusation, saying its personnel “acted with the highest level of professionalism, restraint, and discipline.”

“Foreign vessels that venture dangerously close to our military vessel and in violation of safe distance protocols necessitate heightened vigilance and alertness from our personnel,” the military said. 

“Hence, our troops were seen on guard because of the CCG’s provocative presence near BRP Sierra Madre,” it added.

BRP Sierra Madre, a rusting warship grounded in 1999, serves as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea. 

The Philippines and China have a long history of maritime territorial disputes, but tensions have worsened under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. 

The CCG has used water cannons against Philippine boats in waters claimed by Manila as its own, where there have also been collisions that injured several Filipino troops. 

“We reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the AFP said. “Any aggressive actions that threaten this peace and safety of our troops and stations will be met with the necessary and appropriate measures.”

China asserts sweeping claims over the South China Sea, brushing off rival claims by the Philippines and other countries, and dismissing an international ruling rejecting its territorial basis. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

vuukle comment

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

CHINA COAST GUARD

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Zelensky seeking mental health workers from Philippines

Zelensky seeking mental health workers from Philippines

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
As his nation continues its campaign to push back invading Russians, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise...
Headlines
fbtw
United States congratulates Philippines for &lsquo;eloquently&rsquo; expressing South China Sea position

United States congratulates Philippines for ‘eloquently’ expressing South China Sea position

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The United States congratulated the Philippines for “eloquently laying out the Philippines’ position on the South...
Headlines
fbtw
Rains expected in Luzon, Visayas starting Thursday

Rains expected in Luzon, Visayas starting Thursday

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
Rains are expected in Luzon including Metro Manila as well as in the Visayas starting Thursday amid the start of the rainy...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs law hiking allowance of teachers to P10K

Marcos signs law hiking allowance of teachers to P10K

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
A bill raising the annual teaching allowance of public school teachers to P10,000 beginning next school year has been signed...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman suspends Mayor Guo, 2 others

Ombudsman suspends Mayor Guo, 2 others

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
Mayor Alice Guo and two other officials of Bamban, Tarlac have been placed under preventive suspension by the Office of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Duterte authorized P47.6 billion PS-DBM fund transfer &ndash; Duque

Duterte authorized P47.6 billion PS-DBM fund transfer – Duque

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte authorized the transfer of P47.6 billion to the Procurement Service of the Department of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rollback for gas, price hike for diesel this week

Rollback for gas, price hike for diesel this week

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Pump prices are scheduled to move in opposite directions starting on Tuesday, following price increases across all petroleum...
Headlines
fbtw
Alert level 2 up over Kanlaon Volcano after 'explosive eruption'

Alert level 2 up over Kanlaon Volcano after 'explosive eruption'

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert level of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island from...
Headlines
fbtw
UP urged to offer nursing program in Mindanao campus

UP urged to offer nursing program in Mindanao campus

18 hours ago
To address the critical shortage of nurses in the country, a House lawmaker has urged the University of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmaker urges agencies to enact ordinances vs SOGIE-based discrimination

Lawmaker urges agencies to enact ordinances vs SOGIE-based discrimination

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
A House lawmaker has called on local government units to enact ordinances that would protect LGBTQ persons against discrimination...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with