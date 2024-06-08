MPIC bags 6 awards at Asian Excellence Awards

Corporate Governance Asia, the region’s most authoritative journal on environmental, social, corporate governance, investor relations and sustainability, recognized MPIC’s achievements in management, financial performance, corporate social responsibility, environmental practices and investor relations.

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) has solidified its position as one of the country’s top companies, bagging six awards at the 14th Asian Excellence Awards, led by business titan Manuel V. Pangilinan who was hailed as Asia’s best CEO (Investor Relations).

Aside from Pangilinan, June Cheryl Cabal-Revilla was named as Asia’s Best CFO (Investor Relations), Maricris Aldover-Ysmael as Best Investor Relations Professional and Melody del Rosario as Best Corporate Communications.

MPIC also received awards for Best Investor Relations Company and the Sustainable Asia Award 2024.

The conglomerate said the awards represent the visionary leadership of Pangilinan, the group’s chairman, president and CEO.

MPIC under his guidance has achieved exceptional milestones for the Philippines and Asia.

“We are honored to receive these accolades from Corporate Governance Asia. This validates the fine work not just of our executives, but of our entire team—who have devoted so much effort towards creating impactful change,” Pangilinan said.

MPIC said the Sustainable Asia Award, in particular, recognizes companies with exceptional dedication to integrating sustainability into their business operations.

Through the award, Corporate Governance Asia acknowledges firms that have invested substantial time and resources into incorporating sustainability into their business models and value chains.