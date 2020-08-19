#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Group calls for retention of sugar quota
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - August 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Sugar stakeholders are urging the Department of Agriculture to maintain the status quo on sugar classification for the upcoming crop year.

The Asociación de Agricultores de La Carlota y Pontevedra Inc. (AALCPI) of Negros Occidental said the Sugar Regulatory Administration should retain the existing allocation implemented last year.

The SRA issues new sugar orders every end-August or the start of a new crop year which is September.

Based on the existing sugar order, 95 percent of the sugar production has been allocated for the domestic market, while the remaining five percent would go to the US market.

The SRA classifies sugar into “A” for sugar for export to the US, “B” for domestic consumption, “C” for reserves, “D” for export to countries other than the US and “E” for local food processors.

“The said percentage classification takes into consideration the present situation and the balance between ensuring sufficient domestic supply while maintaining the status quo of a readily available export market to the US,” said AALCPI president Roberto Cuenca.

“Although we like to have an all “B” classification, we cannot be assured of the demand at this time, so we have to maintain the balance,” he said.

The Philippines is one of the select countries given an annual allocation of sugar export to the US market at a premium.

Cuenca said the “A” sugar quota should be “without replenishment rights.”

This was in reference to the sugar order in the last crop year wherein SRA approved the importation of sugar as replacement for the US quota to address the gap in domestic supply.

He, however, wants the SRA to be on top of the situation and to make sure it has enough and accurate data to determine if that classification is viable as a new milling season starts.

Demand for sugar usually peaks by December in time for the holidays and the second peak is toward summer.

Latest data from the SRA showed that local raw-sugar production went up 3.54 percent to 2.15 million metric tons as of the last week of July. This is already above the target set by the SRA at 2.025 million MT.

Output in terms of 50-kilogram bags reached 47.86 million, higher than last year’s 46.16 million.

However, the country’s raw-sugar demand was slightly lower at 1.92 million MT from 1.93 million MT in 2019.

The total sugarcanes milled during the period was 23.3 million MT, up seven percent.

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines reiterates deployment ban on health workers as flights resume
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
The Philippines, home to thousands of nurses abroad including in the UK and US, is restricting deployment of health workers...
Business
fbfb
Pandemic seen to wipe out 1 million jobs of youth
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
The proportion of jobless Filipino youth could double in 2020 from last year's level even in a best case scenario that the...
Business
fbfb
Catch a falling economy
By Rey Gamboa | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
With the business of resuscitating the economy now more urgent after the second quarter report showed an unexpected 16.5 percent contraction in gross domestic product compared to the same period last year, the government’s...
Business
fbfb
Is this the current thinking on documentation?
By Maria Carmela M. Peralta | August 18, 2020 - 12:00am
From the time Revenue Regulation No. 02-2013, otherwise known as the transfer pricing regulation, was issued in 2013, there have been at least two items that taxpayers have waited for from the Bureau of Internal...
Business
fbfb
Healthcare
By Boo Chanco | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Health is wealth. But it seems in our current situation, the only ones getting wealthy on the pretext of caring for our health are the crooks.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Quarantine easing buoys stock trades
By Iris Gonzales | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Share prices rallied yesterday as Metro Manila and nearby areas revert to a less stringent general community quarantine, traders said.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
T-bill rates inch up
By Mary Grace Padin | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Government securities maturing in 35 days fetched slightly higher rates ahead of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Monetary Board meeting this week, according to the Bureau of the Treasury.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Road to Philippine independence: Manuel Quezon — Sergio Osmeña rivalry
By Gerardo P. Sicat | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
No two Philippine historical figures when put together create as much weight as those of Manuel L. Quezon and Sergio Osmeña.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
From Russia with love
By Tony F. Katigbak | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
I have always been an admirer of James Bond films. I watched the first movie, Dr. No, starring Sean Connery and Ursula Andress in Cairo, where I graduated from high school at Cairo American College.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Japan disburses P23 billion for COVID-19 support
By Mary Grace Padin | August 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Japan has released a P23 billion (50 billion yen) financing package to support the government’s efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Department of Finance.
1 hour ago
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with