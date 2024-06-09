Top executives of PRSP elected to new Global Alliance Board

Photo shows Justin Green (3rd from right), president of Global Alliance, together with Norman Agatep, APR (right), head of Grupo Agatep, and Ana Pista (2nd from right), president and CEO of Ardent Communications. Joining them in photo are the other elected officers of Global Alliance Board (from left): My Nguyen Khoa of Vietnam Public Relations Network, Fiona Rose Cassidy of the Public Relations Institute of New Zealand, Boy Kelana Soebroto of Indonesia Public Relations Association and Jaffri Amin Osman of the Institute Public Relations of Malaysia.

MANILA, Philippines — The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (Global Alliance), the umbrella organization for the world’s leading PR and communication management associations and institutions, has announced its new leadership appointments.

Among the newly elected officers are two distinguished members of the Public Relations Society of the Philippines (PRSP), the country’s premier organization for public relations professionals.

One of them, Norman Agatep, APR, is the head of Grupo Agatep, a fully independent and integrated marketing and corporate communication agency. He will serve as regional delegate-at-large whose term extends until June 30, 2025. He currently serves as vice president-external of PRSP and chair of the 31st National PR Congress. In the past, Norman has also served as president of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines and chairman of the Ad Standards Council.

Joining Norman is Ana Pista, president and CEO of Ardent Communications, who will also serve as regional delegate-at-large representing the Asia Pacific region. Her term extends until June 30, 2025. With over 20 years of experience in public relations, Ana has served as a two-term vice president-external of PRSP and is currently a board of trustee who chairs the organization’s Professional Development Program. She has also been a board member of the Global Alliance’s GAP for over three years.

The elections were held on May 25, during the Global Alliance’s 22nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lima, Peru. Justin Green, president of Global Alliance, began the election process by presenting the 2023 annual report, which reviewed the key activities and initiatives of the past year.

The newly elected officers, who will begin their terms on July 1, 2024, represent a diverse group of leading professionals, academics, and industry association leaders from every continent. The Global Alliance emphasizes its commitment to diversity and multicultural representation, reflecting the global nature of the public relations profession.