Certification course for tax compliance specialist

MANILA, Philippines — With the ever-growing complexities in the tax compliance of organizations, there is a demand for tax compliance specialists. Level up your career and ensure your organization’s tax compliance. Be part of the growing number of Certified Tax Compliance Specialists in the Philippines.

The Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will hold a six-session training (5 online via ZOOM and 1 in-person session at EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City) titled Certification Course for Tax Compliance Specialist starting July 2, 2024.

The pioneering program is designed for attendees to have a solid understanding of the Philippine tax compliance landscape and to be well-equipped to take on such a role in a variety of settings to effectively deal with corporate finance, accounting, and tax department in a private or government corporation.

The highly-specialized training will be led by CGBP course director and lecturer, lawyer Adrian Bustos, whose area of specialty is tax compliance. He will be joined by CGBP senior adviser, Joel Tan-Torres, CPA, who was BIR Commissioner in 2010; SGV Partner; and dean of the UP Virata School of Business.

Those who will finish and pass this course will be conferred the title of “Certified Tax Compliance Specialist” and could add the post-nominal acronym “TCS” to the end of their names.

The course details of this SEC-accredited training program underwent peer review and consultation with different industry practitioners. Lawyers attending this training will earn MCLE credit units for the first three-session. Registration is open to the general public. This program is highly recommended for those who will be assigned or handling tax compliance, accountants, business owners and consultants, and anyone interested in enhancing one’s career and credentials to specialize in this area.

