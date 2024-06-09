^

Business

CIMB records 8 million clients at end-May

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2024 | 12:00am
CIMB records 8 million clients at end-May
CIMB Bank PH CEO Vijay Manoharan told reporters the bank was able to achieve profitability in 2023 due to high interest income, significant growth in loans receivables and fees as well as an increase in lending balance sheet.
Businessworld / CIMB.COM

MANILA, Philippines — Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines Inc. said it is poised to achieve “significantly stronger” income growth this year, logging a record-high of eight million customers as of end-May and total active accounts exceeding 11 million.

CIMB Bank PH CEO Vijay Manoharan told reporters the bank was able to achieve profitability in 2023 due to high interest income, significant growth in loans receivables and fees as well as an increase in lending balance sheet.

“Five years into our business, we are amongst the very few digital banks globally that can confidently say that we are a profitable venture. We are no longer in the red. That is a significant milestone on top of still investing in the business,” he said.

Manoharan said the bank would continue to invest and grow its business responsibly for the long term.

“Having surpassed the eight million customer milestone, we also reaffirm our dedication to delivering the best digital banking experiences and value, all while promoting financial inclusion for all Filipinos,” he said.

According to the bank, its customer base rose by more than 23 percent to eight million clients as of end-May, making CIMB the only commercial bank with full-fledged digital-only services with the highest number of customers in the Philippines.

The bank’s deposit customers also grew to 6.5 million. It was also able to disburse P25 billion to P30 billion loans as of end-May, with the number of borrowers surpassing 3.5 million.

“This success is a result of the collective efforts of our hardworking CIMB Mavericks, wanting to impact change, and the trust bestowed upon us by our loyal customers,” Manoharan said.

“Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in our mission to redefine banking in the digital age and helping more Filipinos not only to save but to have access to affordable credit, and that’s been our sole mission and purpose in the Philippines, which is to help and to serve,” he said.

According to Manoharan, the bank is targeting to disburse P75 billion in loans this year, 23 percent higher from the end-2023 level.

He also expects non-performing loans to grow by single-digit levels this year, adding that around 95 percent of borrowers are able to pay their loans responsibly, while the remaining five percent borrow in large amounts and sometimes find themselves unable to repay their loans.

On the funding side, the bank is aiming for a total deposit cash-in level of P500 billion, three times higher than the end-2023 level. Total deposit cash-ins stood at P100 billion as of end-May.

vuukle comment

CIMB BANK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Philippines has banned the import of birds from Australia, which is battling a bird flu outbreak, the government announced...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Oil price rollback expected on June 11

Oil price rollback expected on June 11

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Oil firms are expected to implement a rollback on pump prices on Tuesday, June 11.
Business
fbtw

Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
fbtw
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AC Logistics names new CEO

AC Logistics names new CEO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
AC Logistics, a subsidiary of Ayala Corp., has appointed a former Maersk executive as its new chief executive officer.
Business
fbtw

Did not know it could not be done

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Two rabbinical students were caught by the Rabbi gambling and drinking in the company of undesirable characters – even before the sunset on the evening of the Sabbath.
Business
fbtw
Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines has reinforced its commitment to safety and security across its platforms with the introduction...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy starts work on Tanay wind project

Alternergy starts work on Tanay wind project

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Alternergy Holdings Corp. is looking to contribute additional renewable energy capacity to the Luzon grid with the construction...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with