Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

Photo of the partnership between Grab Philippines and Move It

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines has reinforced its commitment to safety and security across its platforms with the introduction of new features and collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Grab and Move It have recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the PNP to strengthen their partnership and work together to create a safer environment for commuters, motorists and communities by combining their resources and expertise.

Through the strengthened collaboration with law enforcement, both Grab and Move It are setting new standards for ensuring a trustworthy and secure transportation environment for every user.

Grab said an integral part of the initiative is the availability of an Emergency SOS Button within the platforms’ Safety Center, accessible to passengers during their rides.

The feature provides users a direct line to the authorities’ hotlines, enabling swift access to emergency assistance when needed, it said.

“Safety is a cornerstone of everything we do. To us, we view safety as a shared responsibility across all our stakeholders – be it passengers, regulators, drivers and platforms,” Grab Philippines chief operating officer Ronald Roda said.

Roda said the company is continuously innovating its safety and security measures while also championing driver skills development, activating cutting-edge safety technology and collaborating with like-minded partners enable a ride-hailing experience that is safe, secure and responsible.

“Our commitment extends beyond simply transporting individuals; it encompasses a steadfast dedication to ensuring every journey is synonymous with safety,” he said.

As part of its commitment to road safety, two new safety features on the Grab and Move It driver apps were launched recently. These are the Fatigue Nudge and the Real-Time Overspeeding Alert.

The Fatigue Nudge is a smart driver fatigue management feature that monitors the driver-partners’ active online hours and ensures they take necessary breaks.

It reminds driver-partners to rest when they exceed the recommended online threshold.

The Real-Time Overspeeding Alert, on the other hand, is a new feature which aims to enhance road safety by encouraging driver adherence to speed limits.

It displays the vehicle’s speed in relation to the road’s speed limit and turns the speed meter red upon exceeding it, urging the driver to change its pace.

Grab Philippines offers four-wheel transport and food delivery services. It also operates in the two-wheel segment through Move It that it acquired in 2022 as part of its strategy to offer motorcycle taxi services.