^

Business

Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security
Photo of the partnership between Grab Philippines and Move It
Facebook / Grab Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines has reinforced its commitment to safety and security across its platforms with the introduction of new features and collaboration with the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Grab and Move It have recently signed a memorandum of agreement with the PNP to strengthen their partnership and work together to create a safer environment for commuters, motorists and communities by combining their resources and expertise.

Through the strengthened collaboration with law enforcement, both Grab and Move It are setting new standards for ensuring a trustworthy and secure transportation environment for every user.

Grab said an integral part of the initiative is the availability of an Emergency SOS Button within the platforms’ Safety Center, accessible to passengers during their rides.

The feature provides users a direct line to the authorities’ hotlines, enabling swift access to emergency assistance when needed, it said.

“Safety is a cornerstone of everything we do. To us, we view safety as a shared responsibility across all our stakeholders – be it passengers, regulators, drivers and platforms,” Grab Philippines chief operating officer Ronald Roda said.

Roda said the company is continuously innovating its safety and security measures while also championing driver skills development, activating cutting-edge safety technology and collaborating with like-minded partners enable a ride-hailing experience that is safe, secure and responsible.

“Our commitment extends beyond simply transporting individuals; it encompasses a steadfast dedication to ensuring every journey is synonymous with safety,” he said.

As part of its commitment to road safety, two new safety features on the Grab and Move It driver apps were launched recently. These are the Fatigue Nudge and the Real-Time Overspeeding Alert.

The Fatigue Nudge is a smart driver fatigue management feature that monitors the driver-partners’ active online hours and ensures they take necessary breaks.

It reminds driver-partners to rest when they exceed the recommended online threshold.

The Real-Time Overspeeding Alert, on the other hand, is a new feature which aims to enhance road safety by encouraging driver adherence to speed limits.

It displays the vehicle’s speed in relation to the road’s speed limit and turns the speed meter red upon exceeding it, urging the driver to change its pace.

Grab Philippines offers four-wheel transport and food delivery services. It also operates in the two-wheel segment through Move It that it acquired in 2022 as part of its strategy to offer motorcycle taxi services.

vuukle comment

GRAB

MOVE IT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Philippines has banned the import of birds from Australia, which is battling a bird flu outbreak, the government announced...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Oil price rollback expected on June 11

Oil price rollback expected on June 11

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Oil firms are expected to implement a rollback on pump prices on Tuesday, June 11.
Business
fbtw

Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
fbtw
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Walt Disney releases first Donald Duck short film since 1961

Walt Disney releases first Donald Duck short film since 1961

By Donnabelle L. Gatdula | 1 hour ago
After more than six decades, the Walt Disney Company has produced and released another Donald Duck short film titled “D.I.Y...
Business
fbtw
ACMobility opening 22 BYD dealerships this year

ACMobility opening 22 BYD dealerships this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
ACMobility, the electric mobility arm of Ayala Corp., is aiming to open 22 BYD dealerships within the year to accelerate the...
Business
fbtw
Top executives of PRSP elected to new Global Alliance Board

Top executives of PRSP elected to new Global Alliance Board

1 hour ago
The Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management (Global Alliance), the umbrella organization for the...
Business
fbtw
Toyota data breach due to &lsquo;unintentional human error&rsquo;

Toyota data breach due to ‘unintentional human error’

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Automotive giant Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. said the data breach affecting users of its mobile app was due to an unintentional...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with