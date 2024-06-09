^

Business

Toyota data breach due to ‘unintentional human error’

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2024 | 12:00am
Toyota data breach due to â��unintentional human errorâ��
“Per TMP’s investigation, the security incident involves an unintentional human error and concerns the confidentiality of the data of the affected customers,” TMP president Masando Hashimoto said in a public advisory.
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Automotive giant Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. (TMP) said the data breach affecting users of its mobile app was due to an unintentional human error.

“Per TMP’s investigation, the security incident involves an unintentional human error and concerns the confidentiality of the data of the affected customers,” TMP president Masando Hashimoto said in a public advisory.

The data breach includes certain sensitive personal information, but not those relating to financial transactions.

Hashimoto said TMP reported the security incident involving the unauthorized disclosure of data of some registered users of the
My Toyota mobile app to the National Privacy Commission (NPC) on May 14.

He said affected customers were also immediately informed.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause our valued customers,” he said.

He said the company continues to investigate the security issues as it works with the government on the matter.

“Rest assured that we will continue to update the affected customers on the progress of this probe,” he said.

He also reminded users of the MyToyota app to be vigilant and cautious of potential privacy harms.

“Our customers’ trust is vital to us, so we continuously put additional safeguards in place to keep our customer data secure for our customers’ protection and make every effort to avoid similar incidents in the future,” he said.

Earlier this week, NPC said it was notified of the data breaches that hit TMP, as well as property developer Robinsons Land Corp.

NPC said both reports are currently under evaluation.

vuukle comment

TOYOTA MOTOR PHILIPPINES CORP.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

Philippines bans bird imports from Australia over bird flu outbreak

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
Philippines has banned the import of birds from Australia, which is battling a bird flu outbreak, the government announced...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

9 hours ago
The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due...
Business
fbtw
Oil price rollback expected on June 11

Oil price rollback expected on June 11

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Oil firms are expected to implement a rollback on pump prices on Tuesday, June 11.
Business
fbtw

Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
fbtw
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
AC Logistics names new CEO

AC Logistics names new CEO

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
AC Logistics, a subsidiary of Ayala Corp., has appointed a former Maersk executive as its new chief executive officer.
Business
fbtw

Did not know it could not be done

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Two rabbinical students were caught by the Rabbi gambling and drinking in the company of undesirable characters – even before the sunset on the evening of the Sabbath.
Business
fbtw
Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

Grab reinforces commitment to safety, security

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines has reinforced its commitment to safety and security across its platforms with the introduction...
Business
fbtw
Alternergy starts work on Tanay wind project

Alternergy starts work on Tanay wind project

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Alternergy Holdings Corp. is looking to contribute additional renewable energy capacity to the Luzon grid with the construction...
Business
fbtw
CIMB records 8 million clients at end-May

CIMB records 8 million clients at end-May

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Digital-only commercial bank CIMB Bank Philippines Inc. said it is poised to achieve “significantly stronger”...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with