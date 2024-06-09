^

ACMobility opening 22 BYD dealerships this year

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
June 9, 2024 | 12:00am
ACMobility opening 22 BYD dealerships this year
“By the end of the year, we will have at least 22 BYD dealerships nationwide,” Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of automotive retail and distribution at ACMobility said in a statement.
MANILA, Philippines — ACMobility, the electric mobility arm of Ayala Corp., is aiming to open 22 BYD dealerships within the year to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country.

“By the end of the year, we will have at least 22 BYD dealerships nationwide,” Antonio “Toti” Zara III, head of automotive retail and distribution at ACMobility said in a statement.

ACMobility is the official distributor of BYD passenger cars in the Philippines.

Zara said the firm has just appointed 11 BYD dealerships in major cities and provinces such as Alabang, Cagayan De Oro, Cavite, Dagupan, Davao, Iloilo, Lipa, Marikina, Naga, Pampanga and Sta. Rosa.

He added that seven BYD dealerships are under construction.

At present, four BYD dealerships have been opened in Quezon City, Makati, Bonifacio Global City Taguig and Cebu.

“We will grow BYD with the ultimate vision of accelerating the electrification of the automotive industry,” Zara said.

Aside from expanding the dealership network, ACMobility will be making available more EV charging stations.

Currently, ACMobility has 48 charging stations in 23 locations nationwide.

“This ongoing expansion is not just about numbers; it’s about the people behind them. It’s about the passion, dedication and shared commitment to driving positive change in our communities. Together, we are expanding our sales reach and amplifying our impact on sustainable mobility,” Errol Dueñas, after sales and network director of BYD Cars Philippines, said.

BYD Cars Philippines currently offers four vehicle models in the country.

These are the BYD Dolphin urban electric hatchback; the top-selling BYD Atto 3 electric subcompact crossover; the BYD Han flagship electric sports sedan and the BYD Tang seven-seat mid-size electric sports utility vehicle.

