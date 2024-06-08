LIST: Flights canceled on June 8
June 8, 2024 | 4:00pm
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:40 p.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.
The following flights have been grounded as of 4:30 p.m. on June 8, 2024:
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6117 / 6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6197 / 6198 Manila-Daraga-Manila
BrandSpace Articles
<
>
Philstar
x
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended