^

Business

LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

Philstar.com
June 8, 2024 | 4:00pm
LIST: Flights canceled on June 8

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:40 p.m.) — The Manila International Airport Authority on Saturday announced that some domestic flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.

The following flights have been grounded as of 4:30 p.m. on June 8, 2024:

CebGo (DG)

  • DG 6117 / 6118 Manila-Naga-Manila
  • DG 6197 / 6198 Manila-Daraga-Manila

vuukle comment

FLIGHT

MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BSP cancels registration of money service firm

BSP cancels registration of money service firm

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has cancelled the registration of another money service business due to “significant...
Business
fbtw
Early BSP rate cut hopes buoy stocks

Early BSP rate cut hopes buoy stocks

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The stock market capped off the week on a high note, posting slight gains to extend its winning streak to a third straight...
Business
fbtw
SM Investments cited as strongest Philippines firm in corporate governance

SM Investments cited as strongest Philippines firm in corporate governance

11 days ago
Hong Kong-based magazine Alpha Southeast Asia has recognized SM Investments Corp. as the best company in the Philippines with...
Business
fbtw
Recto sees 150 bps rate cuts in 2 years

Recto sees 150 bps rate cuts in 2 years

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 11 days ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may cut interest rates by as much as 150 basis points in the next two years mainly due to...
Business
fbtw

Intrinsic motivation

By Francis J. Kong | 17 hours ago
People react or respond to motivations differently.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts

Nomura cuts Philippines inflation forecasts

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 17 hours ago
Nomura Global Markets Research slashed its inflation forecasts for the Philippines in the next two years due to the reduction...
Business
fbtw
Factory output rebounds in April

Factory output rebounds in April

By Louella Desiderio | 17 hours ago
Local factory output expanded in April, a turnaround from the decline in the previous month, due mainly to the increase in...
Business
fbtw
DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

DPWH, DOTr back TPLEX Extension project

By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have expressed their support...
Business
fbtw
Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

Inaugural NUS Innovation Forum launched in Manila

17 hours ago
he inaugural NUS Innovation Forum (NIF), organized by the Office of Alumni Relations of the National University of Singapore,...
Business
fbtw
Philippine key mineral reserves hit P474 billion in 2023

Philippine key mineral reserves hit P474 billion in 2023

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 17 hours ago
The value of the country’s key mineral reserves or commercially recoverable mineral resources rose slightly to over...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with