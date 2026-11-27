Boatwright debuts with a bang as Gilas blasts Syria

Putting on the Gilas jersey for the first time, Bennie Boatwright delivered a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, to go with a steal, a block and an assist.

MANILA, Philippines — Bennie Boatwright pulled off a dominant Gilas Pilipinas debut, leading the Philippines to a 97-58 decimation of Syria in their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifier clash Friday at the Karisma Arena in Seremban, Malaysia.

Putting on the Gilas jersey for the first time, Boatwright delivered a double-double of 16 points and 13 rebounds, to go with a steal, a block and an assist.

The two teams were kept in a deadlock at the end of the first quarter, before Gilas left their opponents in the rearview mirror in the second quarter.

The Nationals kept the pressure on in the third frame, as their offense was simply unstoppable, heating up from deep as Syria could not catch up.

The lead grew to as much as 40 points, 95-55, after back-to-back deuces by Mike Phillips and CJ Perez.

Kai Sotto and Kevin Quiambao led the way for the Philippines with 18 points each. The former had 10 rebounds and two assists in just 17 minutes and 40 seconds of play, while the latter tallied a 6-of-8 clip from deep, to go with five dimes and two boards. Juan Gomez-de Liano chipped in 11 points off the bench.

Gilas nailed 14-of-28 shots from deep, while making 23-of-46 attempts from within the arc. It outrebounded Syria 60-30, while dishing out 24 assists against the former’s 14.

The Philippines thus rose to a 5-4 win-loss record in Group E play.

Mohamad Bilal Alti paced Syria with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. D’Angelo Harrison contributed 10 markers, six dimes and three boards, but he struggled from the floor with a 3-of-15 shooting from the field.

With losses by Iran against Australia and Jordan against New Zealand earlier in the day, the three countries are now tied in the standings, with Gilas getting the upper hand after winning against both teams in the previous window.

Syria, meanwhile, dropped to 2-7.