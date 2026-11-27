MPVA: Dasmariñas, Pasay, Imus gain share of lead

Jau Umandal (right) was on target for Imus with a crisp 9-of-12 spiking clip in an 11-point outing.

Games on December 2:

(Santa Rosa Sports Complex)

3 p.m. - Dasmariñas vs Marikina

5 p.m. - Santa Rosa vs San Pedro

MANILA, Philippines — Imus City outclassed San Pedro City, 25-19, 25-15, 25-17, for back-to-back wins and a share of the lead in the inaugural Maharlika Pilipinas Volleyball Association (MPVA) men’s division on Thursday at the Pasay Astrodome.

Flexing its depth and precision attacking, the Arsenal Maplecrest pummeled the listless Mamba in just 96 minutes to join other unbeaten squads Dasmariñas City and Pasay-Philippine Air Force at the crowded top spot of the league presented by Strong Group Athletics.

Jau Umandal was on target with a crisp 9-of-12 spiking clip in an 11-point outing.

“Ginagawa ko lang yung role ko para sa kanila dahil isa na ako sa beterano sa team. Nanood yung pagiging aggressive ko, which is every game dapat ibinibigay ko sa kanila,” said Umandal, who is a member of Alas Pilipinas.

Marc Paulino scored nine while Charles Pallasa and Christian Olaes added eight points each for the Arsenal Maplecrest, who outgunned San Pedro, 41-27, in attack points while hosting a block party with 12 kill blocks.

The Mamba absorbed their fourth straight defeat in as many starts.

Miguel Dasig finished with nine points while Alexis Papa had five markers for San Pedro.

Meanwhile, Pasay-Air Force rallied from a set down to beat Biñan City-Tatak Gel, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-21, for a 2-0 win-loss record in the tournament supported by Asics, Mikasa and Sports and Play.

Herald Domingo spearheaded the Voyagers’ balanced scoring with 18 points on 12 attacks, five kill blocks and an ace.

Darwin Salopaso unloaded 17 points on 13 spikes and four kill blocks; Alas Pilipinas beach volleyball standout Ranran Abdilla banged in 14 of his 15 points on attacks for a rousing debut, while Alfred Pagulong rolled in 12 markers for Pasay-Air Force. Voyagers team captain and former national team star Jessie Lopez dished out 18 excellent sets.

Biñan continued to blow hot and cold, as it slipped to a 2-2 record.

Maruen Aguelo posted 17 points, Joshua Ramilo and Paul Bryan Malaiba scored 12 apiece while Maximo Villegas got 10 markers for Biñan, which failed to sustain the momentum of its 25-15, 16-25, 25-18, 25-23, victory over San Pedro on Wednesday.

In the other Wednesday match, Dasmariñas City turned back City of Santa Rosa, 25-22, 25-19, 20-25, 25-17, for its second straight win.

The Monarchs turned to Lan Carlo Agatep, Kenjie Padoga and Philip Alabin on offense while Daniel Diwa made his presence felt at the net with a solid defensive effort.

Dasmariñas showcased their vaunted net defense, scoring 10 kill blocks, with Diwa accounting for four shutdowns, including the match-clinching denial over Christian Aguilar to seal the two-hour victory.

Agatep scored 15 points on 13 kills and two kill blocks, Alabin tallied 13 points, Padoga finished with 12 markers on just three sets of action while skipper Jeffrey Torres dished out 20 excellent sets for the Cavitenos.

Aguilar had 18 points on 12 kills, five aces and a kill block while Martin Luis Fenis added 11 markers, however, their efforts were not enough to save Santa Rosa from falling to a 0-2 record.

James Santos added 10 points for the Lions. (Pool story)