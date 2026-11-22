'Danger' heat index in 2 Palawan areas may reach 42°C

PAGASA warned that Coron and Cuyo in Palawan could experience a danger-level heat index of 42°C on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Two areas in Palawan may experience a "danger" level heat index on Sunday, November 22, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its heat index forecast, PAGASA said Cuyo and Coron, both in Palawan, could record heat index readings as high as 42°C.

For areas under the danger category, PAGASA warned of heat cramps and heat exhaustion, with heat stroke possible from continued exposure.

Most parts of the country are forecast to remain under the "extreme caution" category, with heat index levels ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

In Metro Manila, the Science Garden in Quezon City is expected to record a heat index of 36°C, while the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) station in Pasay City could reach 38°C. Both fall under the extreme caution category.

The elevated heat index readings come as the country experiences a very strong El Niño, despite the presence of the northeast monsoon, locally known as amihan.