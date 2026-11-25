ASEAN Creative Industries Center hailed; funding urged

MANILA, Philippines — The government’s move to bring the ASEAN Center of Excellence for Creative Industries (ACE-CI) to the Philippines has been welcomed in Congress, followed by calls for a clear cost, a budget and programs that reach beyond Metro Manila.

Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez (3rd District, Negros Occidental) made the commendation and appeal in a privilege speech Wednesday.

ASEAN leaders adopted the declaration establishing the Center in the Philippines at the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on November 15, a day after Filipina singer Carmelle Collado won the first Eurovision Song Contest Asia in Bangkok with the original Filipino song “Sobra-Sobra.”

“That was the weekend. We won on Saturday, and on Sunday we took on a job,” said Benitez.

He thanked the administration for pushing for the Center, which he said was a priority of the president’s ASEAN chairship, as well as Trade Secretary Cristina Roque and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), the Philippine Creative Industries Development Council, and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council for turning a concept note into a leaders’ declaration.

As host, the Philippines will play a central role in regional cooperation on research, policy support, capacity-building, and ecosystem development for the cultural and creative industries. The declaration names who the Center is meant to reach, including freelancers, small enterprises, startups, women, young people, and traditional and local communities.

Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez (3rd District, Negros Occidental)

“If it works, a small studio in Cebu learns how to license what it makes, and finds its buyer in Jakarta,” he said.

Citing preliminary figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Rep. Benitez said the creative economy produced P2.12 trillion last year and employs 8.7 million Filipinos. He noted, however, that the sector accounts for almost 18 percent of the country’s jobs but produces under 8% of its output.

Citing World Bank data, he added that across the whole economy, the Philippines paid about $16 to use foreign intellectual property for every $1 the world paid to use Filipino intellectual property.

“We do the work well, but we own too little of what comes out of it,” he said.

He added that the government’s 10-year plan for the sector records that the Philippines ranked 60th in creative outputs in the 2024 Global Innovation Index, behind Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia. The same plan aims to make the Philippines Asia’s premier creative hub by 2030, with three national budgets left to get there.

The lawmaker pointed out that this year’s budget gives Malikhaing Pinoy, the DTI’s flagship program for the whole sector, P50 million, or about two centavos for every thousand pesos the creative economy produces.

“Our creative industries need a bigger budget than that,” he said.

The lawmaker also asked the DTI and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to attach a cost to each of the Center’s seven physical components, and to inform the House, before the bicameral conference convenes, what the 2027 budget carries for it.

He invited the DTI to brief the Special Committee on Creative Industries on where the Center’s terms of reference stand, particularly the financing model.

While news reports say the Center will be housed at Likhang Filipino in Pasay, Benitez asked that its programs be designed to travel to Baguio, Naga, Iloilo, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, and Zamboanga.

Addressing Filipino creatives directly, he acknowledged that no funding has been written down yet for the Center and that it has no definite opening date, but stressed that the word “freelancers” is now written in a declaration adopted by 11 countries.

“Trabaho namin dito sa Kongreso na siguraduhing hindi ito hanggang papel lang,” he said, inviting creatives to tell the committee what the Center should prioritize. (Contributed story)